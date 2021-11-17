Arkansas' covid case count jumps by more than 800 for 2nd day; hospitalizations up 24

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose by more than 800 for the second consecutive day as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state jumped back to 300.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 8,595.

"Increasing new & active cases are warning signs that a tougher winter is ahead," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "It’s important we protect ourselves & our families while we celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving season. First doses & booster doses are available across the Natural State for those who are eligible."

Topping the increase of 814 on Tuesday, the state's case count rose Wednesday by 828. Other than those two days, the count hadn't risen by more than 800 on a single day since Oct. 9.

After falling to a nearly five-month low a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped Wednesday by 24, to 300, its highest level in almost two weeks.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose for the fourth consecutive day, climbing from 63 on Tuesday to 68 on Wednesday.

The number who were in intensive care rose for the second consecutive day, climbing from 122 as of Tuesday to 129.

However, the total number of patients in intensive care fell. The Health Department reported nine more unoccupied intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals, raising the number of available beds to 103. That was a result of a drop in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up almost 13% of the state's intensive care patients on Wednesday, up from almost 12% a day earlier.

Wednesday was the first day in which the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in the state had been at or above 300 since Nov. 4.

The 24-hospitalization increase was the largest single-day jump in the number since Sept. 1, near the height of the state's summer surge, when the total number of people in the hospital was more than four times as large as it was Wednesday.

Health Department officials said at the time that the increase of 101 patients on Sept. 1 was partly the result of an inaccurate number reported by the department a day earlier.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Oct. 20, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling-seven day period rose Wednesday to 554.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of coronavirus cases in the state that were considered active rose by 329, to 5,444, the largest total since Oct. 23.

