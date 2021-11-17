Arkansas Postcard Past

Galion, Ohio, circa 1906: Ohio native William Brown, his home shown here, was Episcopal bishop of Arkansas during the early 20th century. His 1907 book "The Crucial Race Question," which supported separation of the races, angered northern financial supporters of the church's work in Arkansas. Writing "Communism and Christianism" in 1920 got Bishop Brown tried for heresy and excommunicated by the House of Bishops. Brown died in 1937 and was buried in Ohio.

