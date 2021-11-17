Attorney to seek vacated Senate seat

SPRINGDALE -- Attorney Lisa Parks of Tontitown announced Monday her candidacy in the special election for state Senate District 7, the first Democrat to do so.

Candidate filing began Monday for the seat vacated Oct. 28 by Lance Eads. Eads resigned to take a lobbying job, requiring a special election to fill the vacancy. Party primaries are Dec. 14. The special election is Feb. 8. Three Republicans had announced as of Monday morning.

"The communities of District 7 are so special, and they deserve an advocate who will put our children and grandchildren over all other interests," Parks said. She specializes in child welfare in her law practice, according to her announcement.

"The last thing we need is one more establishment politician who prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy and partisan distractions over common-sense progress," Parks says in her announcement.

Parks, 56, has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in both Benton and Washington counties. She earned her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after graduating with a business degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, in her hometown, and also earned an associate degree at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. She and her family have lived in Northwest Arkansas since 1994.

"It's more clear than ever that the voters of District 7 need an advocate in Little Rock, someone who will speak truth to power and fight for affordable housing and health care, child care that isn't out of reach and public investments in our future," Parks' announcement says.

Parks ran unsuccessfully in 2014 against 4th District Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman, who oversees juvenile cases.

The 7th District includes Springdale along with the eastern side of Washington County, including Elkins and Goshen.

State senators serve a four-year term and receive a base salary of $42,428. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.