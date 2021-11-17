Bentonville School Board making switch to include at-large members

New member, same officers

Tuesday’s School Board meeting was the first for Mike Swanson, who was elected to the Zone 7 seat on Nov. 2. Swanson defeated incumbent Joe Quinn.

Swanson and Eric White, Zone 3, were sworn in to new terms by Superintendent Debbie Jones. White ran unopposed this fall to earn a second term.

The board on Tuesday also elected officers for the next year, choosing to stick with the same officers who have served the past year: White as president, Kelly Carlson as vice president and Brent Leas as secretary.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board starting next year is changing the method by which members are elected so that five members will be chosen by zones and two will be chosen by all School District voters.

For the past decade, each of the board's seven members has represented a certain geographic zone. Only the residents of a zone are eligible to vote for that zone's representative.

The switch to having two at-large members means all district voters will have a say in electing three of the seven board members -- their zone representative and the two at-large representatives -- instead of just one.

Board members cited that as the biggest reason to make the change.

Brent Leas, a board member, said whenever the annual board election comes around, he hears from frustrated constituents wondering why they can't vote in it.

"I know my constituents that reach out to me would appreciate more opportunities to vote," Leas said.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to switch to the five zones, two at-large system. Eric White, board president, then drew names from a hat to determine who would have first choice of serving in the at-large positions.

White drew the names of Willie Cowgur, the current Zone 4 representative, and Kelly Carlson, Zone 5. Both accepted the at-large assignments.

Next year, each of the other five board members will have to run for reelection to one of the newly designed five zones. Cowgur and Carlson will remain in their at-large positions.

Then, after the 2022 election, each of the seven board members will draw to decide when their positions will come up next for election, so their terms are staggered over a five-year period, White said. Board members usually serve five-year terms.

The district must redraw board zones anyway because of the latest census results. Heavy growth over the past decade resulted in the seven zones becoming unbalanced population wise. The board intends to meet again Tuesday to vote on a new zone map.

Board members acknowledged the biggest disadvantage to running as an at-large candidate is having to campaign districtwide. The district encompasses 142 square miles including most of Bentonville and portions of Bella Vista, Cave Springs, Centerton, Highfill, Little Flock and Rogers.

"You would have to raise a lot of money to run for an at-large seat," said Matt Burgess, a board member.

Vaughn Elementary

In other business, the board unanimously chose Vaughn Elementary as the name of its 13th elementary school.

The school is under construction at Southwest Barron and Opal roads, near the Benton County Fairgrounds. It is scheduled to open next fall.

The district received 201 responses when it solicited name suggestions on Facebook in September. The top two suggestions were Barron and Sam Walton.

Vaughn, however, is the unincorporated community in which the school is located, and board members viewed it as the natural choice. Leslee Wright, district communications director, said she received numerous phone calls from community members asking that the school be named Vaughn.

District administrators plan to choose Vaughn Elementary's first principal in December. A mascot and colors are expected to be chosen by February.

Pay increases

In other business, the board approved two measures aimed at preventing shortages among its custodial and bus driving staff.

The board authorized paying $100 bonuses each week to full-time custodians who work five full days in the week, effective through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The district contracts out its cleaning services to SSC Service Solutions. The bonus program will be the extension of a program SSC piloted for the month of September.

SSC found the program was "very successful" in improving worker attendance, said Janet Schwanhausser, deputy superintendent.

"That seems to be the biggest issue, is that folks are working two or three days a week and choosing to stay home the rest," Schwanhausser said.

The district had 26 full-time openings in its custodial staff going into September. Following completion of the pilot program, the district had nine full-time openings.

Starting pay for SSC's custodians in the district is $12 per hour.

Bentonville's current contract with SSC is for about $5.7 million for the year. The district expects the bonuses to cost about $63,500 per month, adding up to $508,000 for the rest of the school year, Schwanhausser said.

The district is also looking to attract bus drivers and transportation aides. The board approved the administration's recommendations to increase the starting hourly pay rate for drivers from $16.50 to $19.04, and the starting pay for bus aides from $11.28 to $14.21.