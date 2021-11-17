Biden, Xi meet to dial back tension

BEIJING -- Chinese officials on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world's two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions.

The leaders appeared to put aside the language of acrimony in their first formal meeting since Biden took office. Xi greeted the U.S. leader as his "old friend," and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the exchange was candid and constructive.

"If China-U.S. relations cannot return to the past, they should face the future," Zhao said, calling the meeting "conducive to increasing positive expectations ... for U.S.-China relations."





However, both sides held firm to their positions on the issues that divide Washington and Beijing, with Xi warning that the U.S. and Taiwan are playing with fire over the self-governing island that China considers part of its territory.

The two nations were aiming to end a sharp deterioration in relations that accelerated under former U.S. President Donald Trump and had festered since Biden became president in January. The video conference, which lasted more than three hours, took place Tuesday morning in Beijing and Monday evening in Washington.

Both Biden and Xi seemed determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most significant -- and frequently turbulent -- relationship on the global stage.

"As I've said before, it seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended," Biden told Xi at the start of the meeting.

The White House set low expectations for the meeting, and no major announcements were made.

The positive tone sets an example for officials in both countries to try to identify common ground rather than find fault with each other, whether on trade, climate change, or geopolitical issues such as Afghanistan and North Korea, said Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization, a think tank in Beijing,

"I see this dialogue as a stabilizer of the bilateral relation," he said. "I don't expect this one summit to bring us back to the good old days, but certainly it stops the downward spiral."

The two leaders had an extended discussion on Taiwan, the U.S. said. Tensions have heightened as China has recently dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.

Xi blamed the tensions on Taiwan seeking U.S. support to achieve independence and some on the American side using Taiwan to contain China, a Chinese statement on the meeting said.

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt," the statement said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden reminded Xi that he voted as a senator for the Taiwan Relations Act that went into effect in 1979, legislation that shapes the parameters of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.

"So he understands deeply, firsthand, that the act makes clear that any effort to shape Taiwan's future by other than peaceful means is of grave concern to the United States," said Sullivan, speaking at a webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, on Tuesday.

Chinese military forces held exercises last week near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island.

The White House said Biden reiterated the U.S. will abide by its longstanding "One China" policy, which recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Biden also made clear the U.S. "strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," a White House statement said.

It said that Biden again raised concerns about China's human-rights practices and made clear that he sought to "protect American workers and industries from [China's] unfair trade and economic practices." The two also spoke about regional challenges, including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.

The meeting could put ties on a more stable footing in the near term, but the two countries have yet to address the long-term structural challenges in their relationship, said Paul Haenle, a former U.S. official and China expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"This really was just an opportunity for the two leaders to make clear their intentions and priorities and concerns about their relationship and to begin really to set the terms of what is a new era in U.S.-China relations," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Emily Wang and Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.