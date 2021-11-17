PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville's defense smothers Harrison

FAYETTEVILLE -- With their leading scorer injured and on the bench for a short while, Fayetteville's boys elected to get defensive Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs held Harrison without a field goal for almost 10 minutes during the second and third quarters, and that set the stage for a 75-47 nonconference victory over the Goblins in Bulldog Arena.

"We stress there will be nights when we don't score and we don't shoot the ball well," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "In practices, we do what is called a 'kill drill,' where you get three consecutive stops. As the course of the game is being played, you hear our bench say 'this is a kill possession' and it gets contagious.

"We have some players with active hands and active feet, and that's how we want to play. We want to create offense off of our defense."

Harrison led 21-14 after one quarter, thanks to five 3-pointers, and back-to-back buckets by Abe Glidewell gave the Goblins a 25-17 lead with 6:15 before halftime. However, Harrison wouldn't hit another bucket until Glidewell scored again with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

That was the opportunity Fayetteville needed. The Bulldogs -- who started two seniors and three sophomores while Landon Glasper sat out with an injury -- closed out the first half with a 18-1 run and enjoyed a 35-26 cushion, then scored 14 unanswered points to start the second half for a 49-26 cushion on Jack Erck's bucket with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

"There's a lot of youth out there," Stamps said. "We're going to go through some things as a basketball team where hopefully we can learn and hopefully we can grow and get some leadership from the seniors that have been through it and lead them in the right direction."

Ornette Gaines and Rex Rusher, two of the three sophomores to start for Fayetteville, shared high-point honors with 15 points apiece, followed by Mason Simpson with 11 and Sawyer Keith with 10. Stamps said Glasper is expected to go from a hard cast to a soft one today and is hopeful he will be back when Fayetteville goes to a tournament in Springfield, Mo., in December.

Gatlin James scored nine of his 12 points in the third quarter for Harrison and was the only Goblin to finish in double figures.