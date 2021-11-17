Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

1 injured in shooting on I-30 service road in Bryant, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:17 a.m.
An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Bryant police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on an Interstate 30 service road, authorities said.

The shooting happened between Bryant Parkway and Ramar Road, the police department said in a Twitter post.

[RELATED: Road rage shootings, weapons brandishing have increased in Arkansas, state police director says » arkansasonline.com/1117roadrage/]

One person suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police spokesperson Sgt. Todd Crowson said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT