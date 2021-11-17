1 injured in shooting on I-30 service road in Bryant, police say

Bryant police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on an Interstate 30 service road, authorities said.

The shooting happened between Bryant Parkway and Ramar Road, the police department said in a Twitter post.

One person suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police spokesperson Sgt. Todd Crowson said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.