Calendar 11-17-21

Wednesday, Nov. 17

UA trustees to meet Nov. 17-18 at UAPB

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas will meet in person and via videoconference Nov. 17-18 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The meetings will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the UAPB STEM building, 1524 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Dr., according to a news release. Campus officials, members of the media and the general public can register to view the meetings and receive a Zoom link at https://www.uasys.edu/leadership/board-of-trustees/meetings/

SEARK board cancels meeting

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Nov. 17 at the O'Neil Wilson Community Center next to the authority's main office, 2503 Belle Meade Drive. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Nov. 18

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Doyle Webb, former Republican Party of Arkansas chairman and a candidate for lieutenant governor in the Republican Primary, according to a news release. The agenda will also include registration forms for the Christmas Dinner. These meetings are open to the public. They encourage members to attend and bring a friend or two, according to the release.

Civic Auditorium meeting set

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. To join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or send an email to tlrash@pinebluff.com and the call-in information will be emailed to them, according to a news release.

Great American SmokeOut webinar set

The Great American SmokeOut Day webinar will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, in partnership with the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition, will co-host the event, according to a news release. The one-hour webinar will focus on the perils of smoking and the benefits of quitting. The community is invited to register to attend the free event. The lecturer will be Pebbles Fagan, professor and director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco at the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. To register visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RZ7PYY38T22pA7sJOLXwSQ .

White Hall library sets coding, English events

The White Hall Library announces two upcoming events Nov. 18, according to a news release. The White Hall Middle School EAST Class and the library will present a coding class for elementary students at 4 p.m. English language learners are invited to practice speaking English in a meeting for conversation at the White Hall Library at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. Details: (870) 247-5064.

VA plans virtual claims event

Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18. Interested participants should call (501) 370-3829 by 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, according to a news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Friday, Nov. 19

Deadline set for Stepps scholarship applications

The Sharon D. Stepps Memorial Scholarship is now available for qualifying high school seniors. The deadline to apply is Nov. 19, according to a news release. An applicant must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, be a permanent resident of Arkansas, be a graduating high school senior with a commitment to attend a two- or four-year accredited historically black college or university in 2022 and demonstrate school/community leadership. The Stepps scholarship was created to honor the memory of Dr. Kristopher Stepps' sister.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 19

Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On opens

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's 2021 biennial fundraiser "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20, and 2 p.m. Nov. 21. This production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., according to a news release. Proceeds benefit youth theater programming and shine a light on talented performers in Southeast Arkansas. This year's show features a selection of songs from popular movie soundtracks and Broadway numbers. Tickets are $25 for the show, or $50 for the show and a pre-show cocktail hour at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20. To purchase tickets, visit artssciencecenter.tix.com or call (870) 536-3375. Details: asc701.org.

Underway

Tickets available for Alpha Phi Alpha Valentine gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Saturday, Nov. 20

New Community cancels pantry opening

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., won't be opening the pantry Saturday to give away Thanksgiving baskets as planned, a spokesman said.

TOPPS to host November food event

TOPPS will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. The drive through distribution will remain in effect. The mentoring program students will be present and caution must be used when children are present, according to a news release. TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) is a non-profit agency.

Native American Heritage event set

The Native American Heritage Month Observance and the 4th annual Black Indian and Native American Month Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at the picnic pavilion at Arkansas Post National Memorial at Gillett. Author Jason Irby and Daniel Littlefield are the hosts. This event is free and open to the general public. Free food will be served. Covid-19 protocols and National Park Service rules and policies will be observed, according to a news release. Presenters will include the Sequoyah National Research Center, The Black History Commission of Arkansas, Arkansas Post National Memorial Interpreters and Cherokees for Black Indian History Preservation.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 23

Kennel Club to hold classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class for eight-weeks. The class began Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Thursday, Nov. 25

New Community hosts Thanksgiving service

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1.)

Beginning Friday, Nov. 26

Wings Over the Prairie Festival set at Stuttgart

The 86th annual World's Championship Duck Calling Contest and Wings Over the Prairie Festival will be held Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, according to the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be held in downtown Stuttgart. Activities kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 with the Children's Duck Calling Classes and the opening of all exhibitor tents. The Carnival and Midway will open at noon and run throughout the evenings. Armbands will be available from 4-8 p.m. On Saturday, activities kick off with the Great Duck Race 10K/5K and Family Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. The World's Championship Duck Calling Contest begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 with over 60 contestants from across the country competing for the title. Details: www.stuttgartarkansas.org or call the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, (870) 673-1602.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 28

Go Forward announces Mistletoe Magic

Go Forward Pine Bluff invites the community to attend the holiday celebration, 2021 Mistletoe Magic. Events include: At 6 p.m. Nov. 28, the Christmas Tree Lighting downtown will be held at 601 S. Main St., according to a news release. At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, the Christmas Parade will be held downtown. The deadline for parade entries is Nov. 15. For details, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/mistletoe-magic-2021/ From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3, the community is invited to visit the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park. Christmas photos will be taken from 5-9 p.m. for the Community Christmas Book. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, the Downtown Christmas Crawl will be held at Burt's Food Court & Events downtown. Details: https://goforwardpinebluff.org.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 30

Locals among Small Works display at HSU

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition, is open at Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University at Arkadelphia. The show features 26 artists from across Arkansas, including two from Southeast Arkansas: Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. The exhibition is free for public viewing and most works will be available for sale, according to a news release. The project will be on display through Nov. 30. The Russell gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farm to School grant applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the second-annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm to school activities. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, according to a news release. The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both grant opportunities. The applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3bkrYSd.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 5

SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Several events will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Programs include: Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Through Thursday, Dec. 9

Leadership Pine Bluff applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff class. The application deadline is Dec. 9, according to the Chamber newsletter. The class is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Running January through September, the group meets one day each month to network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee, according to the newsletter. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/9a768598-baa6-4756-b4bd-3ab7f968c318.pdf or by emailing ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit opens

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.