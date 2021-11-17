Consideration delayed for $4.5 million recommendation for Marshals Museum

Marshals Museum specifications

The U.S. Marshals Museum is at 789 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith on the Arkansas River. The main museum building is about 53,000 square feet. Construction was completed in January 2020.

Source: U.S. Marshals Museum

FORT SMITH -- The question of whether Sebastian County will provide the U.S. Marshals Museum the money necessary to open to the public remains unanswered pending input from the federal government.

County Judge David Hudson recommended the county Quorum Court hold off on considering whether to allocate $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds in the county's 2022 budget for this via a memo included in the packet for the group's meeting Tuesday.

Hudson said Tuesday the county needs clarification from the U.S. Department of the Treasury concerning guidelines on how the money can be spent, as well as possible additional legislation from Congress on the matter.

"The whole process of considering how to utilize these funds and the process that Congress and the U.S. Treasury Department is going through now to clarify eligibility, that all continues to be of concern, and then how the County Judge's Office works with the Quorum Court in regard to the process of reviewing eligible uses," Hudson said.

Neither Hudson nor the Quorum Court brought up or discussed the memo, dated Nov. 12, during Tuesday's meeting.

Hudson said the federal government is not administering American Rescue Plan money like it does many other federal funds. In those instances, an entity would request funding from the government and indicate how it would use it. If the government were to authorize these monies, the entity would spend them accordingly and report it.

"With this money, they're not giving you prior approval that the way that you would spend the money is authorized," Hudson said. "And so if you release the funding and they determine through later financial reporting it was not eligible according to their guidelines, then they would ask for, in our case, the county government to pay the money back."

Hudson said he doesn't know when the county will receive the necessary clarification to move forward with this recommendation one way or the other, as well as proposals for American Rescue Plan funds from other local agencies. Should the Quorum Court approve allocating the $4.5 million, the county would also have to enter into an agreement with the Marshals Museum.

The county got about $12 million in American Rescue Plan money earlier this year, according to Hudson. It has allocated more than $24.8 million total. This money has to be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

Hudson previously recommended the Quorum Court allocate $7.5 million in American Rescue Plan money for the museum Oct. 19. This would be paired with a $5 million matching donation the museum received earlier this year, and the combined $12.5 million would complete the museum's capital campaign and pay for exhibits and educational programming the museum needs before it can open.

However, Patrick Weeks, president and chief executive officer of the museum, told Hudson via an Oct. 21 letter that the museum needed only about $4.5 million to get the matching money and complete the campaign. This stemmed from a $500,000 donation toward the matching gift it received earlier that week, in addition to a $3 million pledge that was not applied to the match at the donor's request.

The overall goal for the capital campaign is about $50 million, Weeks has said.

A feasibility study done by Leisure Development Partners, a consulting practice headquartered in London, in the fall of 2018 projected the museum would have an annual attendance of 125,576 people during a typical year.

The Arkansas Economic Development Institute also determined the museum and related tourist expenditures would have an impact of $13 million to $22 million in Sebastian County on an average year.