Enchanted Land opening delayed

Safety concerns with displays at the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends have led organizers to delay the opening of the weeks-long lights exhibit.

The Pine Bluff Festival Association has announced the postponement of the opening, which has been rescheduled from Tuesday evening to 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Regional Park. The display will be open to the public nightly at those times through Dec. 31.

Kerry Battle, director of the Festival Association, said some electrical issues arose with some boxes being under water and some being overloaded, which could increase the risk of a fire.

"One of our main concerns is the safety," Battle said. "We had some displays catch fire, about six of those to where we had to replace those. We didn't want to have a fire out at the park."

The Festival Association wrote in a news release: "We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the holiday magic with our friends and family."