Fayetteville City Council sets date for mask mandate to end

Council action

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Accepting a $250,000 federal grant to hire two social workers for two years and to add two new accompanying police officers as part of the Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team.

• A $1.25 million early site package with Nabholz Construction to get work started on a new parking deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

• Extending for three more months the time in which owners of short-term rental properties can seek a conditional use permit without having to go before the Planning Commission.

Source: Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's mask mandate will end Dec. 23 after a vote of the City Council Tuesday.

The council voted 7-0 to rescind the mask mandate effective Dec. 23. The date coincides with the last day of the fall semester at Fayetteville Public Schools. The proposal originally had an emergency clause attached to it, meaning it would have taken immediate effect.

The measure the council approved says lifting the mandate can be attributed to increased vaccinations, the availability of vaccines for residents 5 years and older and a reduction in new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. It also recommends unvaccinated people continue to wear masks in public and says ending the mandate does not prevent any business or public entity from requiring masks.

Council members Holly Hertzberg and Sloan Scroggin sponsored the measure. Hertzberg questioned the effect of the mandate, saying many people in the city aren't wearing masks in public.

"This isn't a discussion about the efficacy of masks," she said. "Rather, it's a discussion on the efficacy of an ordinance that is not subject to any realistic enforcement."

Several council members discussed what to do if cases and hospitalizations surged before Dec. 23. City Attorney Kit Williams said a council member has the option to bring forth an item to extend the effective date or adopt a new proposal altogether.

The city's Board of Health last week supported aligning the end date with Fayetteville Public Schools, but with a condition. Covid hospitalizations should stay near or below 30 in the region and intensive care unit bed usage should stay below 100, according to the board's recommendations.

On Tuesday, there were 36 covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Benton and Washington counties, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. There were 96 ICU beds being used by covid and non-covid patients.

The city had a mask mandate from June 2020 to June 2021. It reinstated the mandate in August after a court challenge to a state law banning mask mandates. The council continued the mandate in October after Gov. Asa Hutchinson's emergency declaration ended.

The mandate applies to all indoor public places and city-owned buildings. The responsibility to wear a mask is on individuals, rather than businesses. There are exceptions for eating and drinking or medical conditions.

Four members of the public spoke to the council. Margaret Britain, who spoke online via Zoom, said it seemed like rather than trying to figure out how to enforce the mandate, the city was throwing up its hands. She voiced concern over the potential repercussions of allowing residents to leave off their masks in public after Christmas, when many people travel.

Three people at City Hall spoke in favor of ending the city's mandate. James Smith wore a gas mask and showed pictures of city officials not wearing masks in public. Smith was arrested during a council meeting in September for not wearing a mask.

Both Scroggin and council member Teresa Turk said they would bring an item to reconsider lifting the mandate if cases surge before Dec. 23.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to hold approving the $190.7 million city budget until at least Dec. 7.

Council member D'Andre Jones discussed allocating money to the Yvonne Richardson Community Center to hire more staff. He said he had been speaking with Quinn Childress, member of the center's nonprofit board, about using $45,000 to hire staff.

Childress told the council a lack of staffing has been an issue at the center for years. Volunteers do much of the program work, and many children from low-income families in the city depend on those programs for structure in their lives, he said.

"If you're actually going into these underserved communities, and you're seeing what I'm seeing, then you will understand how important this," Childress said.