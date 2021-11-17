Follow live: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Northern Iowa

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

Second consecutive start for this group. Vanover is coming off a 19-point, 7-rebound performance against Gardner-Webb in his first action of the season. Williams added 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the win, as well.

The Razorbacks, according to HoopLens analytics, scored 1.72 points per possession over 25 possessions against the Runnin' Bulldogs last Saturday when Williams and Vanover shared the floor. Defensively, Arkansas held Gardner-Webb to .79 PPP in that span.

Davis, after not scoring in the season opener, finished with 10 points and 6 assists last weekend.

Northern Iowa's starters: AJ Green, Nate Heise, Trae Berhow, Henry Cole and Austin Phyfe.

The Panthers enter tonight's game 1-2 overall with losses to Nicholls State and Vermont. To this point in the season, they have been good at getting to the free throw line and on the defensive glass.

Northern Iowa has taken 5.5 free throws for every 10 shots attempted, ranking ninth nationally, according to KenPom, and held opponents to a 16.7% offensive rebound rate.