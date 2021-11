FORT SMITH -- A pedestrian died after getting hit by a vehicle Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of Kinkead Avenue near the intersection with Melrose Avenue, according to a post on the Police Department's Twitter account.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said the victim's next of kin hadn't been notified as of about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department's investigation into the incident is ongoing with the cooperation of the driver of the vehicle involved.