Groundbreaking set for White Hall Plaza

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Patel family, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce and city officials will hold an official groundbreaking of the new White Hall Plaza on Sheridan Road.

That means that by late next summer, residents are expected to be able to order a Moe's Southwest Grill burrito there.

The dirt work on the approximately 10,000-square-foot, single-story plaza started Nov. 8, with the completion date expected to be in about eight months, said Shawn Patel, the Patel family spokesman. The Patel family is the investor and developer on the project.

Later, a Schlotzsky's eatery will open there as well.

The restaurants will be located at opposite ends of the plaza, outfitted with drive-thru windows.

When opened, it will be Arkansas's seventh Moe's location, according to the restaurant chain's website.

The plaza will be located next door to the Dairy Queen at 7810 Sheridan Rd., and according to Patel, the center will have enough retail space for the two restaurants and two additional stores.

There are plans for a print and postal type business, Pack it Ship it Print it, and there will be plenty of parking, Patel said.

Its two entrance-exit drives are located on Sheridan Road.

"We are very excited about the Moe's Southwest and Schlotzsky's," said Mayor Noel Foster.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said he was thrilled as well.

"Many small towns are drying up but our town is on the upswing," and Spadoni added, "This is exciting news for White Hall. It's a good indication of what's to come."

Westward growth

Like many other new White Hall businesses, the shopping center will be located on the city's western edge.

Across Interstate 530 on the southern side of Sheridan Road, Relyance Bank is building an approximately $15 million headquarters.

It's move-in target date is late spring 2022.

Also across the interstate but on the northern side of Sheridan Road, local investor and developer Umesh Patel is building a $10 million-plus TownePlace Suites by Marriott with an opening date of summer 2022.

"As a city we do our best to make it easy to build and do business in White Hall. I have a great team that helps me on a daily basis," Foster said.