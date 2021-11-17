DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are wondering about the benefits of coffee. I know it gives me a jolt of energy in the morning when I need it most, but my husband said it's just a "junk food" that Americans are addicted to out of habit. Is there any benefit to coffee other than the caffeine? I drink my coffee black.

-- Belinda M., Rockford, Ill.

DEAR READER: Coffee is an old drink that goes back to around 850 A.D. in Ethiopia. People have been drinking it ever since its discovery. According to the website "Nourish by Web MD," coffee might benefit your gut microbiome. It also contains a very healthy dose of antioxidants, and many people feel better after 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day.

However, like so many things in life, the key is moderation. If you add sugar and cream, you are adding calories and fat to your coffee consumption, which may leave little benefit to drinking coffee. Coffee also can increase your blood pressure and should only be consumed after a doctor's recommendation on when and how much coffee you can drink. There are also medications and health conditions that might cause you to either limit or exclude coffee drinking.

DEAR HELOISE: A lot of men won't admit it, but some of us love to bake. I'm one of those guys who enjoys a delicious cake or homemade pie. I would like to get the recipe for your Light Velvet Cake. I have a wonderful butter cream frosting recipe that I'll use to frost the cake rather than the cream cheese frosting usually used. I plan to bring this cake to a family gathering at Thanksgiving.

-- Joseph H., Port Huron, Mich.

DEAR READER: I love to bake as well. The Light Velvet Cake is one of my favorites. You'll need:

2 1/2 cups unbleached flour

1 egg plus 2 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees in the oven, and divided

Combine all dry ingredients except the nuts in a large mixing bowl. Combine liquid ingredients in a separate bowl. Pour liquid into dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in 1/4 cup toasted nuts. Pour batter into three 8-inch round cake pans that have been sprayed with a nonstick vegetable coating. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until cake springs back when gently touched with a finger. Allow to cool, then frost the cake. Sprinkle the rest of the toasted nuts on top of the cake after frosting. Enjoy!

