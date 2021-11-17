Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hog commit Chamblee selected to All-American Bowl

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:38 a.m.
Maumelle's Andrew Chamblee (72) blocks during a game against Vilonia on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Maumelle. (Photo by Jonathan Chamblee/A Thousand Words Photography)

Arkansas commitment and Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee is the latest Razorbacks pledge to be selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8. 

Chamblee joins fellow commitments receiver Isaiah Sategna, safety Myles Rowser and long snapper Eli Stein as participants in the game. 

“It means a lot,” Chamblee said. “Two years ago I went to the All-American combine and now I got invited to the game. All my hard work and extra hours paid off.”

Chamblee, 6-7, 300, of Maumelle, picked Arkansas over Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Chamblee graded at 91.9% and had 20 1/2 pancake blocks, 26 1/2 knockdowns and 8 drive blocks prior to last week’s game against Greenbrier.


