Hog commit Chamblee selected to All-American Bowl

Arkansas commitment and Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee is the latest Razorbacks pledge to be selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8.

Chamblee joins fellow commitments receiver Isaiah Sategna, safety Myles Rowser and long snapper Eli Stein as participants in the game.

“It means a lot,” Chamblee said. “Two years ago I went to the All-American combine and now I got invited to the game. All my hard work and extra hours paid off.”

Chamblee, 6-7, 300, of Maumelle, picked Arkansas over Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Chamblee graded at 91.9% and had 20 1/2 pancake blocks, 26 1/2 knockdowns and 8 drive blocks prior to last week’s game against Greenbrier.



