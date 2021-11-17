



Happy birthday (Nov. 17): You're entering a new circle and you'll be embraced for what you bring to the group. It's a boost for your ego, but it's your heart that benefits the most.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because patterns establish themselves whether we want them to or not, some things are better to steer away from entirely. With a bad path, the wrong move is the first one. Just don't go there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can believe in a person's pure nature and still recognize their less-than-pure intention. Many are only about the highest good if it also happens to coincide with what their ego wants.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As it is with great recipes, one missing element changes everything. You are the essential ingredient. Even if you don't contribute much, just being there makes a difference, and proceedings would suffer without you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A relationship will go smoothly once you find the groove. It's all about hitting on the right amount of space between "notes." Too much closeness is stifling. Too much distance leaves nothing to grab onto.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have help when you need it because you're gracious enough not to take it for granted. Seize the chance to publicly recognize the efforts of your team. Words spoken before a group have deep emotional impact.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Experience is like money. Sometimes it falls your way, but mostly, you hustle for it. Getting into the mix is the hardest part. It takes effort and introductions. Volunteer and give of yourself. Opportunities open.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Since you won't pay lip service to any result you can't actually deliver, you'll find yourself experimenting, stretching to see what is reasonable, possible and comfortable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are compassionate, warm and empathetic yet still within your preferred boundaries. It's not so comfortable enforcing them, but it gets easier the more you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Hesitation shows weakness. But contemplation isn't hesitation. While thinking and experimenting, you're uncommitted. You won't make a move until you're sure, then you will move with confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're compelled to clean up your environment and you consider it your responsibility even though you technically had nothing to do with the mess. This may be true on an emotional or physical level today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're approachable, interested in others and quick to lift the conversation. Your playfulness walks a line, and you're better off sticking to the safe side of that line; you'll make friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your generosity shows in the way you compliment, encourage and attend to others. The spirit in which you interact with others makes a positive difference in the world that money alone can't make.

MARS AND URANUS OPPOSITION

The fight between Mars and Uranus is not tricky or nuanced. It’s a winner-takes-all situation, a straight-up opposition in which only one side can win. Will it be luck or hard work? Force or chance? The steady effort over time or the chance eruption that turns the tables? The win will be clear but temporary. The game is much longer than this day.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My four-month long relationship ended. He sent me a “Good night Buddy” text and it really upset me. I was thinking, when did I become his “buddy?” I responded that I was offended at being called his “buddy” and his response was I was taking things out of context and every little thing he said I misconstrued and therefore he felt he shouldn’t have any conversation with me. Wow! I don’t think I am blowing this out of proportion. I was really feeling this man and thought he was feeling me, too. For things to end just as quickly as they started has caught me off guard. I am missing him. I have an upcoming medical procedure in a week and I want to share that with him but at the same time I want to honor his request of no conversation. Should I share it with him? He is a Cancer (7/21/1967) and I am a Leo (8/11/1964). Signed, Did I Mess it Up?”

A: No, you didn’t mess it up. Cancer men are sensitive enough to know better. Him calling you “buddy” was a passive-aggressive play to either downgrade the relationship to casual hook-up friends or end it. Do not share your medical story. It’s over, and you’ll be better for a clean break. Let the healing begin on all levels, Leo!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Lorne Michaels created one of the longest-running network programs in American television history. The producer of “Saturday Night Live” began as a radio broadcaster and went on to write for television. A Scorpio with Mars in Scorpio, Michaels’s instinct for humor is based on his innate understanding of human nature and what comedy is: a delicate combination of truth and pain.







