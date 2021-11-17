House Democrats plan for spending-bill debate

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats hope to begin debate as soon as today on an almost $2 trillion proposal to overhaul the country's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, aiming to approve the measure by the end of the week.

The chamber's majority leader, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., outlined the timeline in a meeting with party lawmakers early Tuesday, reflecting Democrats' efforts to seize on their recent legislative momentum and advance the remaining component of President Joe Biden's broader economic agenda.

Touting that agenda, Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to convince everyday Americans of the benefits of the infrastructure plan he signed into law Monday. The package pledges billions of dollars in investments for upgrading America's roads, bridges and transit systems.

The president's first stop was a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire.

Walking across the rural bridge, which has been tagged as a priority for repairs since 2014, Biden framed the infrastructure package in direct and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact in New Hampshire, fostering efficient everyday transportation and keeping emergency routes open.

"This isn't esoteric; this isn't some gigantic bill -- it is, but it's about what happens to ordinary people," he said in Woodstock. "Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound as they are ordinary: How do I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?"

In the Senate, meanwhile, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that he hopes his chamber can complete debate on the tax-and-spending bill before Christmas. The plan only adds to the pressure on party lawmakers as they confront additional policy and fiscal challenges, including the debt ceiling, as Congress learned Tuesday that it may have only until Dec. 15 to address the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default.

The roughly $1.75 trillion bill known as the Build Back Better Act would expand Medicare to include hearing benefits, authorize universal prekindergarten for all American children, invest new sums to combat climate change, and offer a slew of new tax benefits chiefly to aid low-income Americans. Democrats hope to finance the plan through new policies targeting millionaires and companies that pay little in federal taxes.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1117bridge/]





But the package has been stalled in the House and Senate, largely as a result of cost concerns aired by moderate Democratic lawmakers. An attempt to advance the bill in the House earlier this month faltered after centrists said they wanted to see an official financial analysis to determine whether it added to the deficit.

Such a review is expected before the end of the week from the Congressional Budget Office, according to the scorekeeping arm of the Capitol. In recent weeks, White House officials and other supportive Democrats have pointed to existing evidence that shows the package is financed in full. But Hoyer, speaking to reporters Tuesday, said moderates still want the "confidence" that their unofficial estimates are "the reality."

"They're in agreement to vote on this this week," he said.

The schedule only illustrates the intense end-of-the-year scramble ahead for Democrats.

As they labor to advance the remainder of Biden's agenda, they also face a series of key deadlines -- starting on Dec. 3, at which point Congress must fund the government or face the prospect of a federal shutdown.

For months, lawmakers have debated over the contours of a spending agreement that would sustain Washington's operations for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year, which concludes at the end of September. Writing to her caucus on Tuesday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, blasted Republicans for failing to act swiftly and put forward a counterproposal.

"If there is no proposal, the consequences of not acting are reckless, irresponsible and would prevent us from making critical funding adjustments in our federal budget to address ongoing and new challenges the American people face," DeLauro said in a letter.

GOP lawmakers, however, have maintained for days that they want Democrats to back down on a slew of specific spending proposals -- including the potential removal of language known as the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortion. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., added Tuesday that Republicans also hope to raise defense spending beyond what Biden and some members of his party support.

"We need to get realistic about what has to be in the bill," said Blunt, whose comments came as Republicans have called instead for a short-term spending stopgap that would fund government operations into the spring.

In resolving those disputes, Democrats and Republicans also must soon raise or suspend the debt ceiling, otherwise the United States could once again face the risk of defaulting on its obligations. Writing to Congress late Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she had a "high degree of confidence" in the state of government financing until Dec. 15. But, she added, there are "scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government beyond this date."

For now, Democrats have said little about how they plan to proceed, as they face the potential that Republicans could once again withhold their votes in the narrowly divided Senate. Speaking to reporters at his weekly news conference, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said little of his strategy, stressing only that lawmakers historically have steered clear of a devastating default.

"We'll figure out how to avoid default, we always do," he said.

Schumer, meanwhile, maintained his hope that any debt ceiling resolution would be "bipartisan" in nature. Otherwise, he sidestepped questions as to whether Democrats might invoke a special Senate procedure to raise the debt ceiling on their own, a process known as reconciliation that the party has resisted in the past.

Entering the week, liberal and moderate lawmakers each sounded an upbeat note, marking a notable shift from the months of public sparring between them. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the head of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters late Monday that she still believes "we'll get a vote this week."

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. and the head of the centrist-leaning Blue Dog Coalition, separately said after an evening vote that she believes it is "important that we don't draw red lines" on supporting the final package. Asked about the prospects of a negative score from the Congressional Budget Office, she said lawmakers need to take in "all the information and the specifics of the bill."

TOURING THE NATION

During his new Hampshire stop Tuesday, Biden said there were 215 bridges deemed "structurally unsafe" and 700 miles of highway in the state that are listed as being in poor condition, which he said costs residents heavily each year in gas and repairs.

In addition to talking about the infrastructure law's help in speeding repairs to roads and bridges, Biden touted the measure's investments in upgrading public transit and trains, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet. The law, he said, is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year. He also insisted that it would improve supply chain bottlenecks, which have contributed to rising prices for consumers, by providing funding for America's ports, airports and freight rail.

Biden is due to make a stop today in Detroit to promote the law.

"As he goes around the country, he's really going to dig into how these issues will impact people's everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Also this week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will take a tour through the South, hitting Louisiana and Texas; Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Massachusetts, California and the state she represented in Congress, New Mexico; and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ohio, among top administration officials on the road.

New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.

"Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to," Sununu said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post and by Colleen Long, Holly Ramer and Alexandra Jaffee of The Associated Press.