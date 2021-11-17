Always more to story

Regarding the opinion of Rep. Steve Womack in his guest column "More to the story" in Friday's edition: Yes, Steve, there is always "more to the story." But all of the funding is indeed going toward an "infrastructure bill."

Public transit systems are infrastructure, passenger rail expansion is infrastructure, and electric vehicle (charging) expansion is infrastructure. This bill has nothing to do with the Build Back Better plan. It is not "tethered" to anything.

This bill was passed and sent to the House of Representatives because the Senate recognized the need that this country has for these things, and they were not being influenced by the Build Back Better plan that is still floundering. There were 19 Senate Republicans that voted for it.

Yes, "it should have been better," and why did you not try to improve it? You had the opportunity. Thank God that 13 of your GOP colleagues recognized the value of the infrastructure bill.

Yes, Steve, there is "always more to the story." And that is ... the Republicans in the House appear to want to kill every bill that is proposed by Democrats regardless of the value to the American people.

Think independently, Steve.

CHARLIE CANERDAY

Little Rock