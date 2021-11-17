Little Rock board adopts ordinance expanding area for pedicab operations

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved an ordinance expanding the area where pedicabs can operate to include designated entertainment districts throughout the city.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips recently told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he brought the ordinance before the board because constituents had contacted him about starting a pedicab business.

The ordinance was approved Tuesday without discussion as one of a series of grouped items on the board's agenda.

Measures to create several temporary entertainment districts -- or to grant them subsequent extensions to their time frame -- have gone before the city board for approval in recent months.

In addition to the existing River Market entertainment district, board members have approved districts in the vicinity of Third Street (just south of the River Market), the area of Main Street south of I-630 known as SoMa and stretches of Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Heights neighborhood.

Entertainment districts serve to allow patrons in the area to purchase alcoholic drinks in special cups from certain vendors and consume them in public while wearing an identifying wristband.

Under the ordinance, pedicab operators will be able to obtain an exception permit from the director of the Fleet Services Department if they wish to run their service outside of an entertainment district.

Additionally, the director would hold the power to restrict pedicabs from certain streets within an entertainment district "if, in the opinion of the fleet director, conditions warrant such prohibition," the ordinance says.

The measure will prohibit pedicabs from operating during nonholiday weekday hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Pedicabs at the moment are limited to the "downtown area," defined in city code as the area bordered by Markham Street in the north and Seventh Street in the south. The area's current east-west boundaries are defined as the Clinton Presidential Library and Heifer International to the east and Rock Street to the west.

The ordinance approved Tuesday maintains an existing prohibition on parking pedicabs on sidewalks or walkways.

Any pedicab-business owners who wish to start up operations in the city will likely have to compete as a mode of transportation with the electric scooters that have proliferated in downtown Little Rock, including the River Market.

Two shared-scooter providers, Bird and Lime, are operating in the city. As of this spring, Bird and Lime had received authorization for 300 and 512 scooters, respectively.