Little Rock police investigate homicide; killing is metropolitan area’s 3rd in single day

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:23 a.m.
Little Rock police on Tuesday night said they were investigating the city’s second homicide in 24 hours. The killing comes the same day a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

The homicide happened in the 10000 block of Republic Lane, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police made shortly after 11 p.m. 

Earlier Tuesday evening, police said they were investigating a separate homicide in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road, near Arkansas State Police headquarters.

In North Little Rock, police were investigating the slaying of a 17-year-old boy at the Shorter Gardens Apartments, 800 N. Beech St.

Information about the victims or the nature of the killings wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning. 

