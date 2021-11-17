Little Rock police investigate homicide; killing is metropolitan area’s 3rd in single day

Little Rock police on Tuesday night said they were investigating the city’s second homicide in 24 hours. The killing comes the same day a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Little Rock, according to authorities.

The homicide happened in the 10000 block of Republic Lane, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police made shortly after 11 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday evening, police said they were investigating a separate homicide in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road, near Arkansas State Police headquarters.

In North Little Rock, police were investigating the slaying of a 17-year-old boy at the Shorter Gardens Apartments, 800 N. Beech St.

Information about the victims or the nature of the killings wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning.