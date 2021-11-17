LR Christian holds off Pine Bluff

Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies to begin Thursday

The Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies boys basketball showcase, an event designed to help celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month, is set to begin Thursday with a pair of games featuring teams ranked among the state’s overall top 10 at Maumelle High School’s Hornet Gymnasium.

No. 7 Little Rock Central, last season’s Class 6A runner-up, will take on White Hall at 6:30 p.m. while No. 6 Maumelle, which lost in the Class 5A state title game in March, will play Pine Bluff at 8 p.m.

A full slate of games will be played on Saturday, also at Hornet Gymnasium, beginning with No. 2 Bentonville battling No. 5 Marion at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., Watson Chapel faces Osceola, followed by Fort Smith Northside and White Hall at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Sheridan will square off against Morrilton, and in the nightcap, No. 1 North Little Rock entertains the host team at 7:30 p.m.

— Erick Taylor

Once Little Rock Christian snatched the lead away from Pine Bluff midway through the first quarter of Tuesday night's game, there was only one thing left to do for the Warriors.

Hold on to it.

Ben Fox scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Little Rock Christian turned away a late fourth-quarter charge to grab a 45-40 victory over the Zebras at Warrior Arena.

Creed Williamson had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 steals for Little Rock Christian (1-0), which trailed 6-0 early in the opening quarter before erupting with an 18-2 run that gave it an advantage it would maintain for the remainder of the game.

The Warriors eventually led by as many as 13 points in the second half and 12 points in the fourth but still needed big plays from Fox and Williamson to weather a serious push from Pine Bluff (1-1).

"We held on," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "I thought Ben played a solid floor game and made some big-time shots, especially early in the game. His rotation on defense was very good, too.

"I thought both he and [Williamson] were big for us down the stretch."

Fox was particularly huge for the Warriors in the first two quarters. The junior hit all four of his three-point attempts in the first half, with his first one leading to Little Rock Christian's 16-point run. The Warriors were also effective on defense, particularly Williamson, and held the Zebras to just 3-of-18 shooting in the first 16 minutes.

Little Rock Christian sustained that level of effort in the third quarter and held a 34-21 lead after a pair of Fox free throws with just under three minutes to go until Pine Bluff began to wake up.

"We guarded well and stayed in front of the ball and in the gaps," Finley said of his team's defensive success over the first three quarters. "We got to the upline better than what we'd be doing. But I did think we didn't meet our passes like we needed to, and that's something you've got to do against Pine Bluff. We didn't protect the ball in certain situations, and [Pine Bluff] made us pay a few times because of that."

The Zebras, who were coming off a blowout victory over Warren in their opener five days ago, trailed 36-24 at the start of the final period, but X'Zaeveon Burnett's free throw started a 10-0 run that would get them back in it. Pine Bluff would later creep within 41-38 after a steal and layup from Jabbar Spellman until Fox answered with a driving bank shot on an ensuing inbounds play with 32 seconds left in the game. He would later add a pair of free throws -- following a Williamson block -- to essentially seal it for the Warriors.

"The thing is, all of the mistakes we made are correctable," Finley said. "Pine Bluff rebounds so well, but I thought we did a good job of blocking out and limiting them to one shot. Our rotations, again, were pretty good. So overall, I was pleased with the way we came out, but of course, there's always room to get better."

Barnett finished with 11 points for Pine Bluff, which shot 13 of 40 (32.5%) from the floor. Jordon Harris had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. Little Rock Christian was 14 of 37 (37.8%) from the field

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 80, PINE BLUFF 41

Ashton Elley finished with 18 points, 10 steals and 5 rebounds for Little Rock Christian (4-1), which scored 17 of the game's first 19 points to build a sizeable lead before strolling away.

Ashley Hopper had 16 points and five rebounds, while Mia Smith added 12 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Warriors. Little Rock Christian led 31-20 midway through the second quarter but closed the half on an 18-3 run. Hopper then opened the third with a basket inside, sparking a 17-1 spurt to establish an even larger cushion.

T'Ceana Jeffery ended with a team-high 12 points and six rebounds for Pine Bluff (1-1). The Fillies also committed 27 turnovers for the game.