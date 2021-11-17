Lykes scores 26 to lead Razorbacks past Northern Iowa

FAYETTEVILLE — Chris Lykes scored a season-high 26 points to lead Arkansas to a 93-80 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

The 16th-ranked Razorbacks (3-0) closed with a 21-5 run to pull away in a game that had been tight throughout.

Northern Iowa led 78-77 after AJ Green’s three-pointer with 3:13 remaining. Arkansas regained the lead on the next possession when Jaylin Williams followed a missed layup by Au’diese Toney.

That sparked a 13-0 run over 2 minutes, 1 second. Toney hit a three-pointer on the next possession, then intercepted a bad pass to set up another Williams layup that put the Razorbacks ahead 84-78 with 1:27 to play.

Lykes and JD Notae combined to make 6 free throw attempts in a 13-second span to extend Arkansas’ lead to 90-78 with 50 seconds remaining.

Lykes, a transfer guard, made 8 of 16 shot attempts, including 4 of 7 from three-point range. His 26 points were two shy of a career high set multiple times at Miami between 2017-20.

Notae scored 17 points from mostly inside the arc. He shot 7 of 14, but was just 1 of 7 from three-point range.

The Panthers (1-3) hit four three-pointers before the first media timeout of the first half to take a quick 12-7 lead.

Northern Iowa made 17 of 37 three-point attempts — the latest opponent to torch the Razorbacks from beyond the arc. Arkansas entered the game ranked 328th out of 350 teams in Division I basketball in three-point defense.

Opponents have combined to make 43 of 99 three-point attempts against the Razorbacks.

The teams exchanged leads 18 times, including 10 times in the first half. Arkansas led 40-38 at halftime.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to 55-48 on a Williams layup with 13:53 remaining, but Northern Iowa responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game. Neither team led by more than five points again until Arkansas’ run in the closing minutes.

Six Razorbacks scored in double figures. Toney scored 13, Williams 11 and Davonte Davis and Stanley Umude had 10 apiece for Arkansas. Umude led the Razorbacks with nine rebounds.

Trae Berhow scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 three-point attempts before fouling out for the Panthers. Green and Nate Heise added 16 points apiece.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Monday against Kansas State at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.