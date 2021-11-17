Musical 'Rent' brings 'Season of Love' to LR

I couldn't get those song lyrics out out my head.

525,600 minutes

525,000 moments so dear

525,600 minutes

How do you measure, measure a year?

They're from the song "Seasons of Love," from the musical "Rent," which I'd never seen. But I'd heard the song performed a time or two locally.

I finally had the chance to see the production that framed the song. Jonathan Larson's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning production came to the Robinson Center Performance Hall on Tuesday as part of the "Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love Tour."

The production got much love from people packing the house, many of whom were familiar with the story of this take on"La Boheme" -- a yearlong, funny, poignant/sad, risque, profane, heartwarming, downright madcap emotional roller-coaster of a glimpse into the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out and, in the process, forge and maintain relationships with one another.

The production's execution far outweighed its basic plot, which involves broke New York roommates Mark Cohen (Cody Jenkins) and Roger Davis (Coleman Cummings) on the verge of being kicked out of their ramshackle building by their ex-roommate, yuppie building buyer Benjamin "Benny" Coffin III (Jarred Bedgood) who has plans for the place ... and all that ensues as a result of Benny's intentions. Opening with the musical's brisk rock title number and segueing into the production's variety of other musical styles, the troupe of actor-dancers impressed the audience with their moves -- energetic, agile, almost gymnastic-acrobatic -- as much as their voices.

Standouts were Javon King as drag queen Angel Schunard, the love of Tom Collins (Shafiq Hicks). Also notable was Aiyana Smash as Mimi Marquez, the on-again, off-again, on-again love interest of Roger. Cummings was convincingly maddening as the tortured, undecided Roger; Jenkins suitably deadpan as Mark, the photographer/videographer and narrator of the tale. Other show stealers were Lyndie Moe as Maureen Johnson, Mark's ex, and Rayla Garske as Maureen's girlfriend, Joanne Jefferson.

And, the cast did a more than decent job on the host of memorable numbers, from "Tango: Maureen" to "I'll Cover You." But the best song was ... yes, the company's performance of the catchy, memorable "Seasons of Love."

How do you measure a year in the life?

How about love?

How about love, indeed.