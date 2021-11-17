Port of Little Rock

barge activity slips

Barge traffic at the Port of Little Rock fell steeply in October, according to the latest figures.

The docks worked 17 barges and handled 24,000 tons of cargo last month, declines of 22.7% and 27%, respectively, from the 22 barges and 24,000 tons of cargo in the same month in 2020.

Year to date, the declines aren't as dramatic. The port has worked 282 barges in the first 10 months of 2021, a 9% decrease from the 308 barges worked in the same period a year ago.

Cargo handled has fallen 10% through October, to 419,000 tons compared to 468,000 tons handled in the first 10 months of 2020.

Cargo carried on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, of which the port is a part, rose 3% in October, to 957,074 tons, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District. Cargo tonnage for the year also rose 3%, to 8.9 million.

The single biggest category carried on the system remains sand, gravel and rock. The 3.2 million tons in that category accounts for 35% of the total tonnage.

-- Noel Oman

Uber Freight's buy

of Transplace final

Uber Freight, a subsidiary of the popular ride-hailing company, has completed its $2.25 billion acquisition of Transplace, a Dallas-based firm with a large workforce in Northwest Arkansas.

The deal was signed over the summer, bringing together Uber Freight's network with Transplace's technology to create a new platform for shippers and carriers around the world.

Uber Freight said the purchase from TPG Capital was final on Monday.

The partnership is one example of how the industry is trying to use technology innovation to alleviate price and labor pressures fueled by the pandemic.

As part of financing for the deal, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, D1 Capital and GCM Grosvenor invested $550 million in Uber Freight.

Before these plans came to light, Transplace celebrated the opening of a new $50 million office building in Rogers. About 800 of its 3,400 employees work there.

The shares of parent Uber Technologies rose 4.9%, or $2.15, on Tuesday to close at $45.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index sees

sharp rise, up 14.49

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 862.35, up 14.49.

"U.S. stocks moved higher on Tuesday, thanks in-part to better than expected earnings from Home Depot and strong retail sales data signaling solid consumer health combined with news that U.S. manufacturing output surged to a two-and-a-half-year high in October," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.