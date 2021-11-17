Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Steven Dobbs, 57, of 1205 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dobbs was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Rich Xiong, 27, of 1193 Flint Place in Gentry was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Xiong was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jessica Hernandez, 26, of 1771 Wheatland Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hernandez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.