NYC to again ring in new year

NEW YORK -- As the clock runs out on 2021, New York City will ring in the new year with festivities meant to signal its post-pandemic rebirth: Once again, an untold number of hardy souls will descend on Times Square, braving the cold, the crowds and the police cordons to watch the ball drop at midnight on New Year's Eve.

A couple of other covid milestones were also announced Tuesday as the District of Columbia and Louisiana State University announced they were lifting mask mandates and other restrictions.

After New York City's scaled-down celebration last year, the famously frigid event will return at "full strength," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. It will be de Blasio's final act running New York City, after eight years in office, and serve as a prelude to his possible bid for governor next year.

"We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated," de Blasio said. "Join the crowd, join the joy, join a historic moment as New York City provides further evidence to the world that we are 100% back."





The New Year's festivities will present a logistical, and perhaps philosophical, puzzle for the city's police officers, who fought the mayor's vaccination mandate for public servants.

Police will have to not only contend with crowd control but also confirm that people are vaccinated.

"We defer to the Police Department on operational issues like this, unless it impacts the guy and gal on the street," said John Nuthall, a spokesman for the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the city's police officers.

In Times Square, news that the ball drop would be open to the public again was met with enthusiasm, at least among tourists.

For Johnnica Watson, 47, who was visiting from Alabama, watching the event on television wouldn't be enough: When she heard the news Tuesday morning, she immediately decided to book another trip to the city.

"I'm very excited for the New York people who live here, but even more for us who don't live here," Watson said. "Out in Alabama, we don't have a drop."

Anyone who is unable to be inoculated because of a disability will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of the event. Children younger than 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccines, will have to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Masks will be required for anyone who is not vaccinated, said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance.

Several public health experts have cautioned that the constantly changing nature of the coronavirus makes it difficult to predict where the city might be in terms of cases by the end of the year. Of course, many who flock to watch the ball drop aren't actually from New York at all.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said de Blasio's plans for New Year's Eve seemed "very reasonable."

"Vaccines make outdoor events, which are already pretty low risk, exceedingly low risk," Jha said.

In the nation's capital, masks will no longer be required Monday in many indoor spaces. A statement Tuesday from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails. Private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear masks.

The nation's capital originally lifted its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in May, but reinstated it in late July as cases began to rise again. According to Health Department statistics, the current seven-day average of new cases -- the department's preferred metric -- is higher than it was in May when the first mask requirement was lifted, but still well below the late-summer delta-variant peak in August and September.

The stipulations do not apply to federal Washington, including the White House and Congress. Spokesman Kevin Munoz said the White House won't be dropping its indoor mask requirement.

"The White House follows CDC guidance which recommends masking in areas of high or substantial transmission," Munoz said.

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana State University announced Tuesday that it's immediately scrapping its indoor mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions for on-campus events, as the state sees the lowest covid-19 hospitalizations and new cases since the earliest days of the pandemic.

"We are moving forward with confidence, but with caution. While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation. We will continue to carefully monitor trends," LSU President William Tate said in a message to students, faculty and staff on lifting the restrictions.

Information for this article was contributed by Ashley Wong and Dana Rubinstein of The New York Times; and by Ashraf Khalil and Melinda DeSlatte of The Associated Press.