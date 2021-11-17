Pfizer seeking authorization for covid pill

WASHINGTON -- Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for covid-19, setting the stage for a potential launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1117pill/]





The company's filing comes as new infections are rising again in the United States, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is pushing more Americans indoors.

Pfizer's pill has been shown in testing to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections. The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck, and several smaller drugmakers are expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in the coming months.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1117pfizer/]





"We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Specifically, Pfizer wants the drug available for adults who have mild-to-moderate covid-19 infections and are at risk of becoming seriously ill. That's similar to how other drugs are currently used to treat the disease. But all FDA-authorized covid-19 treatments, including the antiviral drug remdesivir, require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic. And limited supplies of those treatments were strained by the last surge of the delta variant.

Pfizer's treatment is meant to be taken at home as a five-day regimen of 30 pills. Ten of the pills are a low dose of an HIV drug known as ritonavir, meant to slow the breakdown of Pfizer's pill so it remains active in the body for longer.

The FDA is holding a public meeting on the Merck pill later this month to get the opinion of outside experts before making its decision. The agency isn't required to convene such meetings, and it's not yet known whether Pfizer's drug will undergo a similar public review.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of covid-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus because of age or health problems, such as obesity. If the pill is authorized, then the FDA will have to weigh making it available for vaccinated people dealing with breakthrough infections, since they weren't part of the initial tests.

For best results, patients need to start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for speedy testing and diagnosis. That could be a challenge if another covid-19 surge leads to testing delays and shortages seen last winter.

Pfizer's drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme that viruses need to multiply in the human body. That's different than the Merck pill, which causes tiny mutations in the coronavirus until the point that it can't reproduce itself.

Also on Tuesday, Pfizer signed a deal with U.N.-backed group to allow generic drugmakers to produce low-cost versions of the pill for 95 poorer countries. It's an agreement that the company says could give more than half of the world's population access to the treatment, even as Pfizer rebuffs calls to grant poorer countries access to its coronavirus vaccine formula.

Health officials said the fact that the deal was struck even before Pfizer's pill has been authorized could help to end the pandemic quicker.

"It's quite significant that we will be able to provide access to a drug that appears to be effective and has just been developed, to more than 4 billion people," said Esteban Burrone, head of policy at the Geneva-based Medicines Patent Pool, which signed the deal with Pfizer.

Nevertheless, there are serious concerns about whether this step will do enough to ensure sufficient supply of the drug for countries that continue to lack covid-19 vaccines.

Like a similar deal Merck made with its treatment earlier this month, the Pfizer agreement excludes a number of poorer countries that have been hit hard by the virus. Brazil, which has one of the world's worst pandemic death tolls, as well as Cuba, Iraq, Libya and Jamaica will have to buy pills directly from Pfizer, most likely at higher prices compared with what the generics manufacturers will charge, and those countries risk getting shut out of supplies. China and Russia -- middle-income countries that are home to a combined 1.5 billion people -- are excluded from both deals, as is Brazil.

Federal authorities were in negotiations with Pfizer to buy millions of doses of its pill, according to an official familiar with the matter. Other sources said the Biden administration is planning to purchase 10 million courses of the Pfizer pill, a $5 billion investment. The White House declined to comment. Pfizer said it would not comment on a potential agreement that has not been finalized.

The federal government already has committed to buy about 3.1 million courses of the Merck antiviral pill for approximately $2.2 billion, assuming the FDA authorizes the drug, the company has said.

Pfizer has said it may have enough treatments to cover between 100,000 and 200,000 people by the end of the year and millions more in the first half of next year.

The price for the Pfizer drug will be less than for the Merck pill -- closer to $500 per treatment, said a federal official familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue. However, the details are not finalized, officials said.

Also on Tuesday, it was learned that an influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for covid-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. The policy has been adopted by Arkansas and four other states.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its covid-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. The FDA is expected to sign off on Pfizer's application before the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel meets Friday. The final step -- the CDC's official recommendation -- could come soon after the meeting.

Nearly 31 million Americans have already received a dose beyond their original vaccinations.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Matthew Perrone, Maria Cheng and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Tyler Pager, Laurie McGinley, Carolyn Y. Johnson, Adam Taylor and Claire Parker of The Washington Post; and by Stephanie Nolen and Rebecca Robbins of The New York Times.