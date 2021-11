Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday night identified the 17-year-old victim of the previous day's homicide.



Qortavious Reed of North Little Rock was shot at least once just after 5 p.m. Tuesday outside the Shorter Gardens Apartments at 800 N. Beech St., about six-tenths of a mile directly northeast of the Broadway exit off Interstate 30, according to a news release from the department. Reed died of his wounds later in the evening Tuesday at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.