IDEA ALLEY: Poultry seasoning for Thanksgiving





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Trish Walters shares her recipe for homemade poultry seasoning.

"I've been using this for years," she writes.

Poultry Seasoning

2 teaspoons rubbed sage

1½ teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

¾ teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Mix well and store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Keeps for 6 months.

Makes about 2 tablespoons.

"Here's a family favorite recipe, which makes enough for a crowd. I found this on the Recipes, Food and Cooking website several years ago," Walters writes.

Ro-Tel Cheeseburger Spaghetti

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, (break in half or use "pot-sized")

Salt

1 ½ pounds ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced (optional)

1 can Ro-Tel, undrained (mild or original, your choice)

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 cups grated cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

Handful chopped cilantro (optional)

Boil spaghetti in salted water until al dente, about 10 to 12 minutes; drain and rinse.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside.

In a heavy 4-quart pot brown the ground beef; drain well. Return beef to pot and add diced onion and jalapeno, if using. Cook a few minutes until onion is soft. Add Ro-Tel, seasonings and butter, stirring until butter is melted. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon of flour at a time into meat mixture, mixing well each time. Stir in 1 cup milk until incorporated. Stir in remaining cup of milk and cook over medium-low heat until mixture is a bit thickened; stir frequently to avoid sticking.

Remove from heat and add grated cheddar and chopped cilantro, if using, stirring until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings. Gently mix in the cooked spaghetti.

Pour into the prepared dish and top with extra cheddar cheese. Bake until the edges are bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Makes 1 (9-by-13-inch casserole).

