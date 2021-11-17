Prairie Grove downs depleted Elkins

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove got off to a fast start against a depleted Elkins team on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers blitzed Elkins with three-pointers at the outset and rolled to a 67-16 victory in nonconference action at Tiger Arena.

Prairie Grove opened the game with five three-pointers, including three from sophomore Lexi Henry. Prairie Grove finished with 10 three-pointers and 15 of the 17 athletes who played scored at least one basket.

"I think we can go 10 or 11 deep, even more," Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud said. "We've got a good mixture of seniors and younger kids."

Class 3A Elkins (0-1) was no match for the Class 4A Lady Tigers (3-1), especially with 10 players, including four starters, who missed the game because of covid-19 quarantine protocols. Elkins, which hopes to get some players back before a game on Saturday, managed only two field goals in the first half when the Lady Elks trailed 36-6.

Prairie Grove is expected to be one of the most improved teams in the area with players like senior Trinity Dobbs and Henry, who scored all 11 of her points in the first half. Dobbs is averaging 17 points and Henry 9 points for the Lady Tigers, which opens 4A-1 Conference play Dec. 17 at Harrison, the defending Class 4A state champions.

"(Henry) has the ability to shoot and make plays," Froud said. "I expect a lot of good things from her as she matures and gets used to the physicality of the senior high game."

Prairie Grove substituted frequently and Froud pulled all five of his starters out for a while after the Lady Tigers grabbed a 12-1 lead. Isabel Wiles had a three-pointer in the first half when Elkins trailed 36-6.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock because of the 35-point sportsmanship rule for high school basketball in Arkansas. Prairie Grove led 55-9 after three quarters.