PREP BASKETBALL: FS Southside rolls over Mansfield in season opener

FORT SMITH – Fort Smith Southside opened its sparkling new gymnasium in grand fashion on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks capped a varsity sweep with a pair of 20-point quarters and coasted past Mansfield, 75-48, in the season opener for both the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks.

The Mavericks (1-0) used an 11-0 run to take control in the first quarter.

During the run, Southside grabbed three straight offensive rebounds with Ki Kills capping the possession with a basket.

Later in the run, Xander Neagle made a steal and fed Desmond Lopez-Fulbright for a fast-break layup. Neagle followed with another steal on the inbounds pass and scored.

"We quit turning the ball over and started going to the boards and got the ball inside," Southside coach Stewart Adams said. "We did a good job finishing. We pushed it out right there."

Dmitri Lloyd finished the run with two free throws for a 17-5 lead with 27 seconds left in the opening quarter.

"We've got a lot of guys we can play this year, and we're pretty athletic," Adams said. "That's the way we want to play. We want to get and run. We've got some guys that can rebound and finish."

Southside led 19-8 after a quarter and used a 12-0 run in the second quarter to bump its lead to 40-25 at halftime.

Southside forced five turnovers in the first four minutes of the third quarter and scored 12 points off of them to open the second half with a 12-3 advantage.

"We talked about at halftime our defensive execution," Adams said. "We played hard, and we wanted to do some things out of our press."

Southside led 60-37 after three quarters and invoked the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule in the fourth quarter.

Lloyd, just four days after playing his final football game of the season, came off the bench to pace Southside with 14 points. Kolls, Levi Steele and Yazed Taforo all chipped in with 10 points.

Tyler Escalante led Mansfield (1-3) with 23 points. Ethan Pettus added 14 points.