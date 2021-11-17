PREP BASKETBALL: Har-Ber uses 15-0 run to top The New School

SPRINGDALE -- Jermaine Tilford saved his best for the final minutes, and that was more than enough for Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday in the home opener in Wildcat Arena.

Tilford scored 8 of his 10 points in the final quarter as Har-Ber (2-0) knocked off The New School 53-39 in nonconference boys basketball.

Har-Ber used a 15-0 run to turn a one-point lead into a double-digit win. The Wildcats led 38-37 with just over six minutes left before Sawyer Jeffus knocked down a three-pointer from the left perimeter. That three-pointer launched the game-winning 15-0 surge.

"I was hoping our energy level would kick up there," said Har-Ber coach Tommy Deffebaugh. "Our defensive intensity kicked up, and Jermaine came in and gave us a good little boost offensively and that got us the momentum a little bit.

"We struggled offensively. Normally we're a really good shooting team, we just didn't make shots tonight. But Jermaine came in off the bench. I wasn't going to play him until the second half and he came in and did what he's supposed to do, make baskets."

The New School, a Class 1A program based out of Fayetteville, does not have a senior on its roster. The Cougars gave Har-Ber all it wanted behind juniors Jackson Harris and Evan Goldman, who scored 16 points each.

The Cougars tied the game at 35-35 on Goldman's inside bucket to start the fourth quarter, but The New School scored just one more bucket over the final seven-plus minutes as Har-Ber pulled away.

Cameron Manes led Har-Ber with 11 points including three three-pointers and eight different players scored for the Wildcats, but Deffebaugh said Tuesday was not the offensive performance he was expecting.

"There are some nights the ball just doesn't go in. You just don't have it. You're not going to make shots every single night," Deffebaugh said. "So what are you going to do to win? You have to rebound, you have to get some energy, you have to hustle, you're going to have to find another way to get into a rhythm. Once we get into a rhythm, we're a pretty good shooting team."

The Wildcats will travel to Mountain Home on Friday, and The New School will be on the road at Valley Springs.