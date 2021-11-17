Prep Signing Roundup

Soccer

Hatfield inks with Augsburg

Rogers High's Hannah Hatfield will continue her soccer career at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minn., after signing a letter of intent on Monday.

Hatfield is a two-year starter in the midfield for the Lady Mounties. She earned first-team all-6A-West Conference honors last season and continue to play soccer collegiately at the Division III level.

Softball

Ward headed for Arkansas-Rich Mountain

Rogers High's Kylee Ward signed a letter of intent Monday to play junior college softball at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.

Ward was the starting first baseman for the Lady Mounties this past season, but will play second in the spring in the coming season. She hit .320 over the final half of the season and persevered to recover from surgery to correct scoliosis in 2019.

Ward hit a pair of homers last season and hit .664 for her travel team this fall.