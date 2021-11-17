Retail sales see 3rd month of gains

American consumers are dour about the economy and worried about inflation, but that is not keeping them from spending.

Retail sales jumped in October for the third-straight month, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Tuesday, as Walmart and Home Depot both reported strong results for their latest quarters. The reports bolster the view that consumers are absorbing higher prices and splurging on a range of goods from electronics to home improvement projects.

Rising prices were partly responsible for the 1.7% gain in spending, which was bigger than economists had expected. But even when adjusted for inflation, consumer spending is higher than it was before the start of the pandemic, government data shows.

The results highlight the resilience of the U.S. economy after a year and a half of disruptions and the success of the government's economic response in insulating many families from the damage of the pandemic. Helping consumers ride out the rise in prices, for now at least, are rising wages and savings balances that grew during the pandemic -- in part because of government stimulus programs that put cash directly in people's bank accounts.

But the high rate of spending, particularly on goods rather than services, is also contributing to the economy's problems, exacerbating supply-chain bottlenecks and shipping delays. That, in turn, is pushing up prices. Inflation in October hit its highest annual rate in more than three decades.

The sizable jump in October's spending also likely reflected an early start to the holiday shopping season, analysts said, a shift driven by consumers' concerns that supply chain shortages would mean gifts would not arrive in time for the holidays.

That push "trumped the shock" of higher prices, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global.

"This October reading was the grand opening of shopping for the holidays in December," she said. "I'm sure some folks started looking earlier because of worries that they won't be able to find the item they're looking for once everybody gets out to shop."





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1117retail/]





The gains were led by rises in spending on electronics, building materials and e-commerce. Sales soared 3.8% at electronics and appliance stores and 4% among online retailers. Those increases offer another clue that many Americans are already doing their holiday shopping.

September sales were also revised higher to show a 0.8% jump that month.

The increase in sales was broad in October, the data showed. Spending at gas stations rose about 4%, while auto sales climbed 1.8%. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores also saw an increase of 1.5%.

RETAILERS' HEADACHES

The increase occurred just as retailers face a host of challenges. Many have had to sharply raise pay to find and keep workers, thereby increasing their labor costs. And some are scrambling amid overwhelmed supply chains to keep their shelves stocked.

"Even with all these problems, we're still on track here for a banner year," said Tim Quinlan, an economist at Wells Fargo.

The report follows other data that shows signs of life in the U.S. economy. The Labor Department reported this month that hiring in October jumped after a summer lull, which could also help bolster sales.

But spending, which is a key driver of economic activity, remains threatened by shortages and rising prices. Consumer prices jumped 6.2% in October from a year earlier, its fastest pace in three decades, the Consumer Price Index showed, and the cost of food, gasoline and other essential household goods has risen even faster.

Manufacturing giants including Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Danone have raised the prices for products including food and cosmetics this year, blaming the rising costs on supply chain constraints.

Big retailers, such as Walmart and Home Depot, began chartering their own ships to circumnavigate shipping congestion. Walmart reported that supply chain issues and labor costs were adding to expenses but that they were being offset by sales growth.

CONSUMER SENTIMENT FLAGS

The jump in prices has been taking its toll on consumers' expectations for the future. A recent survey by the University of Michigan, which measures consumer expectations and optimism regarding the economy, showed sentiment had fallen to its lowest level in a decade.

Even the early start of holiday shopping is a risk to future sales, said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America.

"If the holiday shopping season is earlier and showing strength in the beginning, there could be concerns that by the end of the season there could be a tapering of demand, especially as prices continue to increase," Meyer said.

Analysts will be monitoring earnings results from other major retailers like Target and Macy's later this week for further clues about how inflation is affecting shopping habits.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said he thinks many Americans are determined to spend what it takes to enjoy themselves as they make up for lost celebrations from a year ago.

"This suggests that the retail sector will be able to weather the impact of higher prices ... at least in the near term," Saunders noted. If inflation stays high, he said, it could undermine growth next year.

Information for this article was contributed by Coral Murphy Marcos and Ben Casselman of The New York Times and by Christopher Rugaber and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press.