Rogers planning commission approves two large-scale developments

Other action

Rogers Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of tthe following rezoning requests:

• 2.3 acres southwest of the intersection of West Mulberry Street and South Eighth Street from the neighborhood residential zoning district to the highway commercial, overlay zoning district.

• 1.8 acres northwest of the intersection of West Ash and South Eighth streets from the neighborhood residential zoning district to the highway commercial, overlay zoning district.

• 1.1 acres at 2103 S. Eighth St. from the heavy industrial, overlay zoning district to the light industrial, overlay zoning district.

• 24.8 acres southeast of the intersection of West Broadway Place and South Dixieland Road to the residential multi-family zoning district with the acceptance of a density concept plan.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Planning Commission members on Tuesday approved two large-scale development permits for an office park and an addition to a school service building.

The Beaty Office Park would include a 15,400-square-foot building and paved parking lot on 1.4 acres at 5106 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, according to city planner Ethan Hunter.

The office park will mirror an existing development to the north and is the natural progression of that site, said engineer Cody Sexton, representing developer Beaty Capitol Group.

City staff recommended approval of the office park with a waiver for the requirement of a north-south minor street, Hunter said. The location has developments to the north and the east, and a street would cut through an existing retention pond, he said.

The Rogers School District service building expansion would include a 3,143-square-foot addition to an existing 17,850-square-foot warehouse on 29.5 acres at 2815 S. First St., according to Hunter. The addition would be used for warehouse and additional storage space.

City staff recommended approving the request without any waivers or variances, Hunter said.