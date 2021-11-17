Rogers School Board approves over $1.4 million of work for support services building

Remain informed

The Rogers School Board is an elected group of seven members that sets district policies, oversees district finances, hires the superintendent and provides direction for the district.

The board typically meets at 5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the district administration office at 500 W. Walnut St.

Source: Rogers School District

ROGERS -- The School Board on Tuesday approved a more than $1.4 million guaranteed maximum price for the David Cauldwell School Services building remodeling project.

The board voted 7-0 in support of the remodeling of the building located on First Street by New Tech High School.

The building houses the district's transportation and food nutrition programs, said Charles Lee, assistant superintendent for general administration.

The remodeling will include the addition of two new storage bays to the existing facility on the south end of the property, expanding the bus drivers' meeting room, relocating office spaces, a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and overall general improvements to the facility, he said.

"We're trying to add a little bit to the building," Lee said.

The work will be funded using district building and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, he said.

Hight Jackson Associates is the architect firm for the project, and Crossland Construction Co. will be the construction management company, according to board documents. Both companies are based in Rogers.

The work will begin immediately and will take five to six months to complete, Lee said.

The board likewise discussed approving the purchase of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment in support of the Eastside Elementary School remodeling project. The system must be ordered in advance to ensure it arrives in time for construction to begin, said Marlin Berry, superintendent.

The remodeling will begin in the summer of 2022 and will conclude the summer of 2023, Lee said.

The price of the system is yet to be determined, he said.

The board will vote on the system purchase price at its December meeting, Lee said.

The school at 505 E. New Hope Road was built in 1972 and serves about 480 students from prekindergarten through fifth grade, administrators said.

The scope of the work will include a secure entrance to the front of the building; new flooring; new classroom cabinets and cubbies; new ceilings; a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; new light fixtures with upgraded lighting; a fire alarm upgrade; kitchen improvements; Americans with Disabilities Act compliance improvements; a partial new roof; and enclosing a corridor to the gym, administrators said.

The overall remodeling project is anticipated to cost as much as $14 million, Lee said.

The work will be funded using district building and CARES Act funds, he said.

In other news, the School Board voted 7-0 to add new courses for both the high school and middle school course catalogs for the 2022-23 school year.

The courses were discussed through the Course Review Committee at an Oct. 13 meeting prior to being presented to the board, according to supporting documents. The committee consists of School Board members, educators and school and district administrators.

New middle school courses will include Robotics, according to committee documents. New high school offerings will include Drafting and Design, Engineering and Computer Assisted Design, Architectural and Computer Assisted Design, Industrial Technologies 2, Medium and Heavy Truck Brake and Drive Train, Medical Terminology, Sports Medicine Injury Assessment, First Responder Level 3, Methods of Teacher Instruction, Veterinary Science Level 3, Small Business Operations, Upskill: Introduction to Coding with Swift and Computer Science.