Rogers standoff ends after deputies deploy gas

ROGERS -- Benton County sheriff's deputies used a chemical agent to end an hours-long standoff Wednesday with a man who had barricaded himself in his residence, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

Deputies arrived between 7 and 7:30 a.m. at 12929 Walnut Valley Road -- just east of the municipal airport -- to take Garron Cannon, 29, to a court-ordered mental evaluation, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Cannon refused to go with deputies and barricaded himself in an RV on the property, Jenkins said.

"At that point, deputies backed off and we called in our SWAT negotiators to come in and kind of help get him out safely and to where he needs to be," Jenkins said.

There was some communication between negotiators and Cannon, she said.

"We realized we weren't going to be able to get anywhere with him, so we deployed some gas rounds into the RV in hopes we could get him safely out," she said.

Cannon came to the door, and authorities realized he was armed with a knife. He was apprehended safely at about 10 a.m. and nobody was hurt, Jenkins said.

Cannon has a history of mental illness and has fired rounds at law enforcement in the past, Jenkins said. Cannon did not shoot at deputies during Wednesday's incident, she said.



