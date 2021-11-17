Seton Hall hits FTs, tops No. 4 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping Seton Hall rally to beat No. 4 Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (2-1) had a chance to extend the game with 0.8 seconds left, but Terrance Williams missed the first of two free throws.

Unlike the 1989 national championship game in which Rumeal Robinson made free throws to seal a victory for Michigan over Seton Hall, the Wolverines didn't follow the same script.

The Pirates (3-0) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and took the lead with 1:15 left for the first time since late in the first half.

Bryce Aiken made two free throws with 32 seconds left, giving Seton Hall a 65-64 lead that it kept after Michigan's Eli Brooks missed a short shot on the ensuing possession.

Myle Cale then made the second of two free throws, giving the visitors a two-point lead that proved to be the difference.

Aiken, who was 4 of 6 at the line, and Tray Jackson each had 13 points for the Pirates.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson had 18 points and nine rebounds, Eli Brooks scored 17 and DeVante Jones added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

A couple hours before the game, Michigan announced Coach Juwan Howard agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.

NO. 5 VILLANOVA 100, HOWARD 81

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Brandon Slater hit all four three-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova knocked off Howard.

The Wildcats (2-1) were pushed for 30 minutes by a hot-shooting Bison team aiming for an upset. Villanova made 14 three-pointers and all 26 free throws.

Kyle Foster led Howard (3-1) with 19 points.

NO. 6 PURDUE 96,

WRIGHT STATE 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Trevion Williams had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach Edey added 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Purdue rout Wright State.

The Boilermakers are off to their first 3-0 start in three years. They topped the 90-point mark in a third consecutive game, their longest such streak since December 2000.

Wright State (1-2) was led by Trey Calvin with 21 points and Tanner Holden with 17.

NO. 7 DUKE 92,

GARDNER-WEBB 52

DURHAM, N.C. -- Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils' win over Gardner-Webb.

Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was stopped by police early Sunday morning along with teammate Michael Savarino -- Coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson.

Trevor Keels led Duke (4-0) with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lance Terry scored 15 points to lead Gardner-Webb.

NO. 11 MEMPHIS 90,

SAINT LOUIS 74

MEMPHIS -- Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as Memphis topped Saint Louis.

Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12. Both were perfect from the field for the Tigers (3-0).

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 80, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and Kentucky ran away from Mount St. Mary's.

Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points and eight assists as the Wildcats (2-1) made 34 of 64 from the field (53.1%).

Josh Reaves and Jalen Benjamin scored 11 points each for Mount St. Mary's (1-3).

NO. 14 ALABAMA 73,

SOUTH ALABAMA 68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with less than three minutes to go and Alabama got past South Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) trailed 34-31 at the break.

Charles Manning Jr., who had 23 points for Jaguars (1-2), hit a three-pointer that made it 62-62 with 3:09 remaining.

Quinerly's basket put Alabama ahead for good.

Jaden Shackelford added 18 points and had four of the seven three-pointers that Alabama made.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 67, VIRGINIA 47

HOUSTON -- Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on three-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on threes.

Armaan Franklin scored 11 points for Virginia, which dropped to 1-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 94, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 83

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Armando Bacot scored a career-high 24 points, tied his career best with 6 blocks and added 12 rebounds as No. 18 North Carolina rallied in the second half to beat College Charleston 94-83 on Tuesday night.

Charleston closed within 72-71 on Reyne Smith's two free throws with 6:12 left. But Kerwin Walton followed with a three-pointer and Caleb Love made a jumper to extend the lead.

Smith led the Cougars with 19 points off five three-pointers.

Love had 22 points, 18 in the second half.

NO. 25 SOUTHERN CALIF. 78, FLORIDA GULF COAST 61

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast in Trojans Coach Andy Enfield's return to the school he led to the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Isaiah Mobley scored 13 points for USC (3-0), which also got 10 from Max Agbonkpolo.

Cyrus Largie scored 20 points for Florida Gulf Coast (1-2).

WOMEN

NO. 3 MARYLAND 98,

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Angel Reese scored 18 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Ashley Owusu had 16 as No. 3 Maryland rolled over Mount St. Mary's.

Katie Benzan had 14 points and eight assists. Chloe Bibby added 13 points and nine rebounds. and Shyanne Sellers had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary's was led by Aryna Taylor's 21. Kendall Bresee had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland (4-0) scored the game's first 16 points and didn't allow a field goal until Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

Mount St. Mary's (1-2), which rolled over Division III Valley Forge 102-15 on Saturday, had no answer for bigger, more athletic Maryland.

No. 4 INDIANA 72,

NORFOLK STATE 42

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State.

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.

Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll Monday for the school's best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

No. 10 LOUISVILLE 98, BELLARMINE 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in a rout over Bellarmine.

The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed and put the game away early thanks to a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter that let them build a 24-7 lead with 2:21 left in the period.

The lead would grow throughout the first half to a 48-14 halftime lead. By then, Engstler, a Syracuse transfer, already had her first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

The Knights (0-2) shot just 14.9% against their crosstown rivals.

No. 13 MICHIGAN 73,

UMASS-LOWELL 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan beat UMass Lowell.

Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.

Hillmon scored the first four points of the third quarter to start Michigan's 20-2 run. Six different Michigan players scored during the run.

Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 three-pointers for Michigan (3-0).

Jaliena Sanchez scored nine points for UMass Lowell (1-2)

No. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 86,

ST. FRANCIS, Pa. 33

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 7 rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and 7 steals, and No. 22 West Virginia beat St. Francis (Pa.).

West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game to start a 20-1 run through the opening seven minutes. Martinez had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter, and West Virginia led 27-8.

West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.

Yemiyah Morris scored 12 points, and Ja'Naiya Quinerly and Kari Niblack added 10 apiece for West Virginia (1-0).