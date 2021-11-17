Sections
Siloam Springs gets on roll, rides it to win

by Graham Thomas | Today at 6:55 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' girls rode a big run to open the second quarter to take control in a 52-32 win against Harrison at Panther Arena on Tuesday night.

After a 9-9 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Panthers scored the first 14 points of the quarter to take a 23-9 lead, which they extended to 29-14 at halftime.

Siloam Springs (3-0) scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led 36-14, its biggest lead of the night. Harrison, the defending Class 4A champions, responded with a 9-0 surge to cut the deficit to 13. Siloam Springs answered with Mimo Jacklik's fourth 3-pointer and a buzzer-beating shot off the glass by Cailee Johnson to get its advantage back up to 18 entering the fourth quarter.

"The game's typically a game of runs," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "As (Arkansas) Coach (Eric) Musselman would say, you want to get the last one in a game like that. It's important to get the first one and it's important to hopefully get the last one."

Sophomore Emily Keehn got the second quarter run started with a putback and gave the Lady Panthers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Brooke Smith scored a basket inside and Reina Tiefel hit two free throws for a 15-9 lead. Jacklik hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Smith scored on a stickback as Siloam Springs went up 23-9.

Brooke Ross opened the third quarter with two straight baskets and Smith had a basket-and-one for a 36-14 lead.

Jacklik finished with 14 points, while Smith had 13 and Ross 10.

Annabelle Massengale and Reese Ricketts each scored 11 points to lead Harrison (2-2).

Siloam Springs is back in action at Panther Arena on Thursday as it hosts Prairie Grove.

