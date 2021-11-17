FOOTBALL

SAU's Scales earns GAC award; All-GAC teams released

Southern Arkansas University running back Jariq Scales was named the Great American Conference's Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Scales became the second Mulerider to win Freshman of the Year, joining Barrett Renner, who won in 2015. The Osceola native rushed for 1,477 yards and 9 touchdowns this season for SAU.

Also on Tuesday, the GAC released its all-conference teams.

Ouachita Baptist University led the GAC with a school-record 19 All-GAC selections, followed by Harding University with 14 and Henderson State University with 13.

Harding, which will host Washburn in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday in Searcy, put nine players on the first team. They were fullback Cole Chancey, offensive lineman Sam Wilson, defensive end Nate Wallace, defensive tackle Isaako Faagal, inside linebacker Dylan Hendricks, outside linebacker Shedrick Robinson, cornerback Cory Batie, safety Cade Pugh and long snapper Enoch Williams.

TJ Cole (running back), Peyton Stafford (offensive lineman), Anthony Freeman (defensive end), Gregory Junior (cornerback) and Xaylon Falls (return specialist) were OBU's first-team selections.

Wide receiver L'liott Curry was Henderson State's only first-team selection and earned unanimous honors for the second consecutive season after recording 91 receptions for 1,297 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and Southern Arkansas each had one first-team selection. Tight end De'Andre Washington was UAM's first-teamer and SAU's Brock Floyd made the first-team defense.

Arkansas Tech University did not have a first-team selection, but had a selection on the second team and honorable mention apiece.

In addition to his award, Scales was a second-team selection at running back.

Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Preston Haire was named the GAC's Offensive Player of the Year. Southeastern Oklahoma State outside linebacker Maalik Hall was the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Tyler Fenwick of Southeastern Oklahoma State earned Coach of the Year honors.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

Spencer named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas guard Samara Spencer earned SEC Women's Freshman of the Week honors, the conference office announced today.

She earned the award following her first week of college basketball, averaging 11.3 points, 2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1 steal per game. Spencer is the first Razorback to win the honor since Makayla Daniels did it in November 2019.

Spencer started her Arkansas career off with back-to-back double figure games, and shot 60 percent or better in both contests. In the opener against Tarleton State, Spencer scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 from three-point range. She grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists. Two days later, Spencer chipped in with 14 more against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, including 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The 5-9 freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who currently leads the team in assists, added eight points in 16 minutes against No. 2 Connecticut on Sunday. Spencer helped key a second-quarter Razorback run with four quick points as Arkansas trimmed an early 15-point deficit to four before halftime.

Spencer also contributed 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in Arkansas' exhibition game win over Arkansas-Fort Smith.

-- Paul Boyd

UALR's Kourouma picks up SBC honor

It took Sali Kourouma just one week in the Sun Belt Conference to pick up her first Player of the Week award. The junior college transfer guard scored a combined 45 points in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's first two games, including 30 on the road in a 56-40 win at Vanderbilt on Friday.

A native of Mali, Kourouma was her conference's Newcomer of the Year last season at Grayson (Texas) College. She has made 13 of 16 free throws and entered Tuesday 10th in the nation in made free throws.

-- Mitchell Gladstone