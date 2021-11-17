Super Quiz: Religion

1. Translate "Mardi Gras."

2. Religion based on the teachings of Gautama Buddha.

3. Term for the Jewish New Year.

4. The traditional system of Islamic law.

5. This revolutionary referred to religion as "the opium of the people."

6. The ankh was used in this country as a symbol of life.

7. The ancient indigenous religion of Japan.

8. Many practitioners refer to this religion as "the Eternal Way."

9. The angel Moroni presented this man with the golden plates.

ANSWERS:

1. Fat Tuesday

2. Buddhism

3. Rosh Hashanah

4. Sharia

5. Karl Marx

6. Egypt

7. Shintoism

8. Hinduism

9. Joseph Smith