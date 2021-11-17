Suspect arrested in NLR shooting

North Little Rock Police arrested and charged a man in a Tuesday shooting that left another man wounded, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a call at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Boggs Street and found a man who had been shot at least once, the release states.

A few blocks away, officers encountered 26-year-old Maurice Spencer Jr., who matched the description of the shooter.

Spencer fled on foot but was found behind a house and taken into custody. Detectives confirmed that he was the suspect in the shooting and he was charged with first-degree battery, illegal possession of a firearm, refusal to submit to arrest and fleeing.

As of Tuesday evening, Spencer was held in the Pulaski County jail with no bail.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in the hospital in stable condition as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Student's BB gun taken by officers

Authorities confiscated a BB gun from a student at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School on Tuesday, the Pulaski County Special School District communications director said.

The school was never placed on lockdown and the unidentified student was referred to the Pulaski County sheriff's office, said Jessica Duff, executive director of communications for the school district.

The student is 14 years old, said Lt. Cody Burk, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

Around 12:50 p.m., a school security officer contacted a Pulaski County deputy working at the school, telling her there was a student with a gun in his backpack, Burk said.

The deputy met with the student who made the report, who said the student in question had shown him the weapon during a lunch break, but had not threatened him with it, Burk said.

The weapon was wrapped in a black-and-white bandanna.

The student in question was taken to the office, where officials confirmed that it was a BB gun, Duff said.

The teen's mother was notified and he was removed from campus, Burk said. Because he did not threaten anyone with it, no charges will be filed and the school will handle disciplinary action, he said.

2 LR women face robbery charges

Two women were arrested in connection with a robbery in Little Rock just after midnight Tuesday, according to arrest reports.

Little Rock Police arrested Lexine Willis, 18, and Marlexia Sisk, 18, both of Little Rock, at Markham Center and Natural Resources Drive.

Police say the two were involved in a robbery where they got the victim into a hotel room before robbing and shooting the person and stealing the person's vehicle, the report states. It was not clear from the report which role each woman played in the robbery, or how severely the victim was injured.

It appeared that Sisk had a no-contact order with the victim, whose name was redacted. The arrest location is near a number of hotels, but it was not clear at which the robbery happened.

Both women are charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree battery, all felonies.