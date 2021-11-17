Transit agency's 2022 budget will include no increases in contributions from Pulaski County, cities

Rock Region Metro's operating budget next year will use the same amount of money that the transit agency received in 2021 from Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County, its primary funding partners.

The $22.9 million operating budget the Pulaski County transit agency's board adopted on Tuesday included $13.9 million from the cities and county.

Little Rock's contribution is the largest -- $9.8 million. North Little Rock will contribute $2.9 million while Pulaski County will chip in $1.2 million.

The operating budget also keeps fares the same. A one-way adult fare costs $1.35.

The covid-19 pandemic has hit Rock Region and its ridership hard. But the transit agency was able to cobble together a budget using some of the proceeds of federal and state relief that has been made available, including a $15 million grant under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and a projected increase in ridership as the impact of the pandemic fades.

The CARES Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus measure passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, in response to the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

The budget forecasts an increase in ridership, mainly through targeted fare agreements with schools and large employers. Fare revenue is expected to be $1.55 million next year compared with $1.3 million budgeted for 2021, a nearly 20% increase.

But farebox revenue from passengers on regular bus routes is expected to fall by more than $200,000 because of decreased ridership.

Other revenue includes $6.9 million from the Federal Transit Administration, which can be used for operating activities such as preventive maintenance, paratransit operations, planning and training.

The revenue in the 2022 budget will be offset by $22.2 million in expenses, leaving it with a surplus of $751,944, which the agency uses to match regular federal grants it receives and potential competitive federal grants it might receive.

Wages will increase by $441,164, which represents raises of between 1% and 4% based on years of service for drivers and other employees represented by the collective bargaining agreement and based on performance for administrative employees.

Another $339,000 in wage increases are going to "temporary, grant-funded positions." They include two support supervisors, an on-demand dispatcher and two customer service representatives.

"These positions are necessary to implement our new services and will be included in the budget for 2-3 years," according to budget documents submitted to the board.

Nearly $400,000 in other wage increases will go to the hiring of operators and supervisors for Rock Region's expanded microtransit service, including a "strategic" expansion into southwest Little Rock, as well as for "wage adjustments to mitigate the current labor shortage."

The transit agency has been dropping regular buses in areas of low demand and installing smaller vehicles that can respond quickly to on-demand service, often at passengers' doorsteps, and take them to their destinations or to stops on regular bus routes. The change also allows Rock Region to run more buses on its most popular routes, thus shortening wait times at many stops.