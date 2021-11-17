UNDER THE RADAR: Greenbrier’s Cooper Wilcox

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Greenbrier’s Cooper Wilcox.

Class: 2022

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Offers: Hendrix, Arkansas Baptist

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Pittsburg State, Central Arkansas, Northwest Missouri State

Stats: In 11 games, he has completed 113 of 184 passes for 2,135 yards, 25 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and rushed 116 times for 920 yards and 17 touchdowns. Over 8 games as a junior, he completed 56 of 105 passes for 928 yards and 9 touchdowns, and had 39 carries for 328 yards and 3 scores.

Coach Randy Tribble:

“I think a stat that’s really telling about him is we’re averaging 11.61 yards per attempted pass. That’s pretty high. We’re not just dinking around and throwing 10 screens a game. We’re throwing downfield.

“Dual threat is definitely what he is. He can really run. He’s fast. He’s one of our strongest kids in the weight room. He’s a really good football player and means a ton to our football team.”

More offers expected:

“I’m surprised the Division II (programs) in the state haven’t offered him. I feel like he’ll get offers from some of the in-state DII schools.”



