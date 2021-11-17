Unvaccinated children, younger adults make up much of 814 new covid cases in Arkansas





The uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued Tuesday as the state's count rose by 814, the largest single-day jump in more than a month.

After not changing a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell to its lowest level in almost five months.





The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 8,592.

"COVID-19 cases are higher than the same day last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"On a positive note, hospitalizations continue to fall. Reminder that those 18+ can now receive your booster."

That referred to Hutchinson's announcement a day earlier that he was extending eligibility for boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to all adults who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Previously, eligibility for the boosters was limited to certain people, such as those age 65 and older and people with health conditions putting them at risk of serious complications from covid-19.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said Arkansas appears to be at the beginning of a new surge in covid-19 cases, initially sparked by Halloween-related gatherings and more recently fueled by transmission among unvaccinated people in schools and other settings.

"We do see some breakthrough cases, but by and large it's been driven by people who are not fully vaccinated," Dillaha said.





Compared with their populations, she said, the most new cases recently have been among children and teenagers age 12-18.

People age 35-44 have had the next-highest infection rate, she said, followed by children under 12 and then people age 25-34.

"It's the young adults plus children," Dillaha said.

Those age groups have lower vaccination rates than those of older adults, who have been less likely to be infected.

Although the number of people hospitalized with the virus has continued falling from the heights it reached in the summer, Dillaha said it will eventually go back up if the upward trend in cases continues.

Combined with even a typical flu season, which typically peaks in January, a rise in covid-19 hospitalizations could be "very problematic" for the state's hospitals, she said.

"Influenza in and of itself can stress our hospital system in the wintertime," she said.

Dillaha said transmission of the coronavirus in schools has increased as more school districts have lifted their mask requirements. It's too soon to tell whether relaxed quarantine guidelines from the state have also played a role, she said.

Noting that it takes at least five weeks for someone getting the Pfizer vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated after the initial dose, she urged parents to have children get their first shots now, so they can get their children fully immunized in time for Christmas.

"That's important in terms of protecting older family members or family members who may be at increased risk for severe illness if they were to get infected and enabling families to safely spend time together this Christmas," Dillaha said.

The regimen for the vaccine includes a second dose three weeks after the first. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose.

ACTIVE CASES RISE

Larger by 200 than the one a week earlier, the increase in cases on Tuesday was the first one-day rise since Oct. 9 that topped 800.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 532, its highest level since the week ending Oct. 20.

After falling a day earlier, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 330, to 5,115, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

Despite the increase in cases, the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell by six, to 276, its lowest level since June 20.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose for the third day in a row, going from 59 as of Monday to 63.

After falling a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care rose by three, to 122.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by 10, to 94, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 12% of all the people in intensive care.

FORECAST RELEASED

In their latest forecast report, released Tuesday and based on data collected before the recent uptick in cases, researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health said they expected the state's cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus to "level off or slowly increase through Nov. 22."

But they noted that cases among children "are continuing to increase at a faster rate than cases in adults, and are making up a larger proportion of the COVID-19 caseload in the state."

They said the state's total number of new cases could begin surging again, pointing to recent surges in Europe and some northern and western U.S. states that they said have been "attributed to people spending more time in close contact indoors because of cooler temperatures with little regard to mitigation practices."

In Arkansas, the "only way to avoid another surge is for increasing numbers of the unvaccinated to be vaccinated," the researchers wrote.

"Otherwise, we should expect for Arkansas to have another 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 deaths and thousands suffering the long-term effects of the virus."

BOOSTERS EXPANDED

Hutchinson's expansion of eligibility for Pfizer and Moderna boosters came after similar moves last week by Colorado, California and New Mexico. West Virginia on Monday also expanded eligibility for boosters.

At West Side Pharmacy in Benton, people started calling and going in for the boosters as soon as Hutchinson made the announcement, including about 10 people who got their shots on Monday afternoon, owner Blake Torres said.

"It's definitely taken down a barrier, not only from a patient standpoint, but also a provider standpoint of trying to maximize our vaccination rates," Torres said.

He said his pharmacy has also been giving shots to a steady number of children ages 5-11, who became eligible for a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month.

An average of about 20 children in the new age group have been going in for the shots, which the pharmacy administers in a separate area, and with a separate staff, from where shots for adults and older children are given.

By comparison, an average of about five adults a day have been going in for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 20 to 30 a day have been getting their booster shots.

"We get quite a bit more ebb and flow of peaks and valleys on the adult side, whether it's first doses because of an employer requirement or traveling requirement or boosters or second doses," Torres said.

The pharmacy has also been setting up clinics in schools, including one today for children ages 5-11 at Angie Grant Elementary School in Benton.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases on Tuesday, 77, followed by Benton County with 61 and Washington County with 49.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 520,725.

Dillaha said six of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month.

Of the others, six occurred in September, and one happened earlier in October.

She said 6.8% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, up from the 6.5% that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 43, to 28,002.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by four, to 2,958.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

Meanwhile, at 9,912, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was smaller by more than 3,600 than the one a week earlier.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, made up almost 53% of the most recent increase.

The tally of first doses rose by 2,985, which was down by more than 1,400 compared with the increase a week earlier.

The number of children ages 5-11 who had received first doses rose by 915, to 12,312.

After rising a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to just over 9,900, dropping below 10,000 for the first time since the week ending Nov. 10.

The average for first doses, which was at a two-month high as of Monday, fell to 3,297.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose remained on Tuesday at 59.3%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 48.8%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 16.7% had received a booster dose, up from 16.6% as of Monday.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 36th in the percentage of its population who had received at least one dose and 44th, ahead of Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 68.6% of people had received at least one dose, and 58.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 15.7% had received a booster dose.











