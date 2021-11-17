Utility updates lines on White Hall road

Entergy Arkansas crews recently installed five new utility poles and performed multiple upgrades to the service lines on Hardin Road North at White Hall.

The improvements are part of the company's service reliability initiative where work is planned to upgrade service lines and equipment to provide maximum performance, according to a news release.

"Maintaining and improving service equipment is an important part of our commitment to our customers," said Customer Service Manager Tongia Gaston. "Reliability projects are planned throughout the year to provide the maximum performance, with more planned in nearby areas in the near future and beyond."