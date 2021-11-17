WR Landry says Browns' goals alive

PARMA, Ohio -- Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns aren't winning as much this season as they expected.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, is playing through issues with his left knee and isn't getting the ball as much as he would like.

And one of his best friends, Odell Beckham Jr., recently forced his way out of Cleveland.

"It definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does," Landry said Tuesday, speaking for the first time publicly about three-time Pro Bowl receiver Beckham leaving the Browns.

Landry participated in the second annual Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving food drive Tuesday evening at Parma Senior High School.

"Holidays are something that's special," Landry said. "It's about family, and to be able to come out here and give back to this community is something that I've always done, and it means a lot to me."

Distributing more than 1,000 meals to local families is a feel-good story that transcends sports.

However, when it comes to Landry's job, 2021 has been a disappointment on several fronts.

Coming off Sunday's embarrassing 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots, the Browns have very little margin for error in their final seven regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

"If the pressure was never on, I think it's on now to be able to go on a streak here and win every last one of them," Landry said. "It starts this week with Detroit."

The Browns (5-5) will host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) on Sunday, when Cleveland will need to get its passing game on track.

Landry said he didn't have an explanation for why it's lacking, but it's obvious Baker Mayfield hasn't been consistently effective enough while quarterbacking through injuries.

Mayfield threw for a career-low 73 yards last weekend in Foxborough, Mass., and suffered a right knee contusion. He has been dealing with an injured left, non-throwing shoulder since Sept. 19 and a sore left foot since last week.

"He's a tough man, and he's doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us," Landry said. "As playmakers, when the ball's in the air, we're doing our best and understanding and knowing that it's the situation where he's got to get healthy, but we're still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That's all you can ask for."

Landry knows plenty about playing hurt. He missed four games this season with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He suffered the injury against the Houston Texans during the same Week 2 game in which Mayfield originally hurt his shoulder.

When Landry returned Oct. 21 against the Denver Broncos, he suffered another left knee injury he said stems from the sprained MCL. He has been pushing through it ever since, telling the Beacon Journal last month he doesn't know when he would be 100% healthy again.

"It's a bit frustrating, but I think we're just trying to stack days, trying to get everybody as healthy as possible before Sunday to go out there and have an opportunity to win games," Landry said Tuesday. "I think that's just where everybody's head is at, and that's all we can control right now."

Landry acknowledged his health has contributed to his lack of production, but also he noted he hasn't gotten the ball much lately. In the four games since his return, he has caught 17 passes on 28 targets for 139 yards.

Asked if knee issues are contributing to his subpar numbers, Landry said, "Yeah. I mean, I haven't been getting the ball so much, either. But at the end of the day, I've been able to do with the opportunities I'm given. Yeah, I'm battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won't ever change."

Landry has 23 catches on 34 targets for 219 yards without a touchdown in six games this season.

Landry said he doesn't know why he's not getting the ball more. He also said he doesn't know why Beckham and the Browns didn't work out (hint: one reason is OBJ wanted the ball more).

But Landry said he does know the Browns must immediately discover a way to turn their season around.

After Beckham struck a deal last week to join the Los Angeles Rams, Landry posted a photograph of OBJ on Instagram with the following caption: "Handle ya business. Meet you in the SB [Super Bowl] brudda."

Landry insisted he believes the Browns' goals for this season are still attainable.

"Absolutely they are, but it's a narrow window now," he said. "We've got to find a way to just continue to chip away one game at a time."