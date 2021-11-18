After trial in Harrison, man sentenced to life in prison for raping 3 boys for years

HARRISON -- A jury on Friday sentenced a Boone County man to serve the rest of his life in prison after finding him guilty of raping three boys over a period of years.

Terry Eugene Break, 58, who lives near Omaha, was found guilty of six counts of rape in addition to child pornography charges, said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.

After a four-day trial in Harrison, the Boone County Circuit Court jury sentenced Break to six life sentences to run consecutively, plus 488 years, said Ethredge.

The sexual abuse had been going on for some time, said the prosecutor.

"He was a groomer," said Ethredge. "He was grooming those kids by offering them things and they would come to his house. There were things he would provide that they did not have access to otherwise; that made this a fun place to go, and he took advantage of the situation."

Ethredge said Break provided the boys with access to video games and four-wheelers. He also gave them new athletic shoes.

"They started out very young, younger than 5 years old, and it went on until they were in their early teens," said the prosecutor.

Ethredge said police learned of the situation when one of the boys told a school resource officer.