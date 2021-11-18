The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 17, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-629. Scarlett Tapp and Timothy Perry v. Jamie Luper and Brian Luper, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-20-688. John Patrick Cullen v. Allstate Insurance Co., Kathi Jo Brinkley, and Katie Knight, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-299. Heather Jones v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-19-695. Jeffrey Marek v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-20-736. Tully Borland v. Amy Borland, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-442. James Willis Sutton, Jr.; Homer Willis; and Louis Willis, Each in His Own Respective Individual Capacity v. Jerry D. Pickett and Judy K. Pickett, Married Persons, from Sevier County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-170. Richard Cosner v. C&J Forms and Labels Company; and Safeco Property Casualty Insurance, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-329. Ashley Rocha and Christopher Rocha v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-21. Marlon Tramain Myers v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-114. Ace Fence Company, Inc.; and Arkansas Property and Casualty Guaranty Fund v. Jeffrey Andrews, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-240. Elizabeth Darnell (Garner) v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-745. William J. Boswell v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-20-746. William J. Boswell v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-188. Sheridan School District, Arkansas School Boards Association, and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund v. Jennifer Wise, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-206. Staci and Timothy Aslakson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-19-732. Gregory J. Martin v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CV-21-317. Arkansas Department of Human Services v. Arabia Jackson et al., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-19-860. Stephon Tyrone Harris v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-257. Samantha Cummings v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-109. Ronnie Nixon v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

E-21-43. Ambera L. Parker v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Baptist Health Foundation, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-267. Larissa Hickman v. Arkansas Department of Humans Services and Minor Children, from Madison County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-20-312. Audrey Jo Rodermund v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.